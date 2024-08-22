Sports
This Flag Football Quarterback Says He's 'Better Than Patrick Mahomes'
Darrell Doucette did not play NCAA football.
He never played in the NFL.
But the 35-year-old New Orleans native believes he's a better player than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP.
In flag football, at least.
I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game, the quarterback of the world champion American flag football team told me TMZI know he is the best in the right now [NFL]I know he's more accurate, I know he's got all those intangibles, but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than he does.
In an interview published by the guard Last week, Doucette said he believes it is disrespectful to the flag football community to automatically assume NFL players will represent the U.S. when the sport makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Doucette and his American teammates will defend their title at the International Federation of American Football Flag Football World Championship 2024 next week in Lahti, Finland. But before that, the quarterback known as Housh (due to his resemblance to former NFL star TJ Houshmandzadeh) attempted to set the record straight about comments he made earlier this month.
I appreciate the love and support that the NFL and the NFL guys absolutely give to flag football, Doucette told TMZ. I think it's great that they want to play and they want to come and compete. But at the end of the day, we want the same process that we've been playing with. We've got to try, and so do they. I don't want to act like because of their name, they automatically get to be on the team, and that's what it sounds like from the [perspective of the] world of flag football.
We are fans of these guys and like I said, we love that they want to win the gold medal and represent the country, just like we do. But we don't want to be forgotten because we are the ones who helped this game get to where it is today.
Doucette started playing flag football in the Xavier University intramural league. Since then, he has become one of the biggest names in the sport. After leading the U.S. to the 2022 world title (the competition takes place every two years), Doucette was named MVP of the 2023 Americas Continental Championship after leading Team USA to a 7-0 record at the event.
Still, the public seemed to immediately speculate about which NFL players would represent the U.S. quarterbacks when flag football was announced as an Olympic sport in 2028. Mahomes, former USC star and Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals are among the many NFL stars who have expressed interest in potentially joining Team USA.
But as Doucette pointed out to TMZ, tackle football and flag football are two completely different sports.
It's not something that they just walk out on the court and think they're going to dominate, he said. This isn't playing the NBA and going to FIBA and the three-point line has changed and the goal-tending rule has changed. No, this is a totally different game.
Doucette said that's why he feels like he has an edge over Mahomes and the others in the fight for a spot on the Olympic team.
I could easily say, Oh, I'm better at flag football because they've never played it, he said. If they take the time and really put the work into it and everything else, then should better than me. They're in the NFL, they're elite. But I don't think the transition would happen as quickly, I don't think they would take the game as seriously as we do. I know we're going to play hard every down, I know we're going to compete every down.
But we'd like to play them. It's not a criticism of those guys. I just believe in myself, I believe in my teammates and I believe in the flag football world.
