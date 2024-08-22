Sports
Lauriers Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities Brings MLSE House of Hockey to Kitchener-Waterloo
The Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities at Wilfrid Laurier University is hosting the MLSE House of Hockey ball hockey program for 40 youth from the Kitchener-Waterloo region as part of its summer program, introducing some of them to the sport for the first time.
An initiative of MLSE Launchpad, MLSE House of Hockey features 10 locations where youth can learn the game, build life skills, make new friends and have fun. The Sun Life Centre at Laurier’s Northdale Campus in Waterloo is the first location to host the program outside of the Greater Toronto Area. MLSE Launchpad offers MLSE House of Hockey in partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs and partners Justin Bieber, his Drew House brand and Tim Hortons.
“Given the barriers to traditional hockey – financial, transportation and others – we felt this was a great opportunity to get sticks into the hands of kids who may not be familiar with hockey or have never played the game,” said Nicole Vandermade, program manager at the Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities. “Traditionally, we serve a large number of new Canadians and many of them face barriers to accessing typical registered sports programs.”
The Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities is a research and community outreach organization housed within Laurier’s Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education, operating in the Waterloo and Brantford communities. The centre’s programs are designed to leverage physical activity as a tool to create positive change. In total, Sun Life has committed $1.25 million to support the development of the Sun Life Centre, including a $750,000 grant in 2023.
The eight-week MLSE House of Hockey program—which draws participants ages 9 to 12 from Kitchener-Waterloo—began July 9 and runs through Aug. 27. Participants gather on Tuesday nights at the Northdale Campus, where four teams compete in outdoor ball hockey games against one other team each week. The program is offered free of charge.
“Participants get the chance to learn a new sport,” Vandermade says. “And from Laurier’s perspective, it’s great that they come to campus and build a connection with the university.”
Learning the game
For many, participating in MLSE House of Hockey is their first experience on a team or in a league. In addition to hockey, learning life skills through sports participation is a major focus of the program.
“With MLSE House of Hockey, we're really trying to get across the idea of grit,” said Alanna Harman, executive director of the Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities. “More than 95 percent of the participants have never played field hockey or ball hockey before, so you're not going to get it the first time. You're going to have to go back and do it again. It's building those skills that they can apply in other contexts.”
Harman says MLSE House of Hockey, a co-ed experience, also aims to break down gender barriers.
“A lot of people see hockey as a traditionally male sport,” Harman says. “We’ve really worked to create an inclusive space where everyone can come, participate and build camaraderie.”
Eight current Laurier students help run the program, including two league staff members, two referees and four coaches. In these roles, students learn how to communicate with youth, manage conflict and improve their leadership skills.
According to Vandermade, a previous relationship between the Sun Life Centre and MLSE Launchpad led to the MLSE House of Hockey being delivered by the Sun Life Centre.
“By reaching out to MLSE Launchpad in the past to share ideas and initiatives, I was able to learn more about the MLSE House of Hockey program and felt it aligned really well with our mission,” Vandermade said. “I also felt that our members and participants would really benefit from a program like this. Fortunately, MLSE Launchpad was willing to partner with us and we’re able to offer this program outside of the GTA for the first time, which we’re pretty proud of.”
A research study conducted as part of the MLSE House of Hockey program delivered by the Sun Life Centre is seeking feedback from parents and caregivers, as well as participants, to better understand their perceptions and experiences in the program. The information provided will improve future House of Hockey programs and inform the delivery of other physical activity-based programs for children.
A lasting impact
When MLSE House of Hockey concludes on August 27th, participants will be able to keep the sticks and jerseys they used as part of the program. We hope that the young players will continue their journey of learning the game and staying physically active.
“The hope is that they will meet friends and play together so that they can continue this physical activity on their own,” Harman says. “The big mission of the Sun Life Center for Healthy Communities is to impact the health of individuals in the communities where Laurier is present.”
Founded in 2016 by Kinesiology and Physical Education faculty members Kim Dawson and Pam Bryden, the Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities focuses on providing physical activity and educational programming while conducting holistic and integrated research on physical activity and healthy living literacy. Dawson and Bryden sought to leverage the knowledge and resources within the university to help community members lead healthier lives.
Building on the skills and enthusiasm of Laurier students, the Sun Life Centre today offers a variety of programs for children and youth. Each semester, the Sun Life Centre welcomes between 50 and 60 Laurier Kinesiology student volunteers, who help with the delivery of the program.
The Sun Life Centre offers a wide range of programs throughout the year. Programs offered this fall include STEM and sports, programming for neurodiverse youth, and an active inclusion program for new Canadian women. All are offered free of charge and are geared toward individuals who traditionally face barriers to accessing similar programs. Nearly 1,000 participants benefit from the centre’s programs each year.
Visit the Sun Life Centre for Healthy Communities website for more information about the center, programs and registration details.
