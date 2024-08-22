Archana Kamath quits table tennis for higher studies in the US, weeks after representing India at the Paris Olympics





KEY HIGHLIGHTS Archana Kamath retires from professional table tennis

Kamath 24, won the only match in India's quarter-final against Germany

Archana Kamath chooses to pursue further studies in the US Archana Kamath was part of the Indian women table tennis team that made history by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games in Paris for the first time ever. A few weeks later, Kamath has decided to retire from professional table tennis, she plans to pursue further education in the United States. The Indian women's table tennis team lost 1-3 to Germany, Kamath was the only paddler to win a match in the encounter. With medal chances looking slim in Los Angeles 2028 Olympic GamesKamath has decided to seek an alternative career in a sport that has been dominated by Chinese athletes for decades. After the Paris Olympics, Archana Kamath reportedly had a conversation with her coach Anshul Gargabout whether she could win a medal at the 2028 LA Olympics. Gard was honest in his answer, saying it would be very difficult, even though the paddler had already decided to retire. “I told her it's tough. It's going to take a lot of hard work. She's outside the top 100 in the world but she's improved so much in the last few months. But I think she's already decided to go. And once she's decided, it's tough to change it,” Anshul Garg told The Indian Express. Before the Paris Olympics, Archana's place in the team was questioned as she was chosen over Ayhika Mukherjee, who had previously defeated world number one Sun Yingsha. Despite this, the 24-year-old managed to impress many in the country with her inspiring performance. Archana, an athlete backed by TOPs and other sponsors, had a waning drive for the sport when she knew it would be tough to win a medal. Kamath’s move has raised questions about the financial stability that professional athletes get by representing the nation. Garg, Archana's coach, feels that the sport is not yet financially rewarding enough, so the decision to quit was a logical one for him. “The top players generally don't have any problem because they get a lot of support. But what about the upcoming players? Yes, they get support in terms of training and equipment. No expense is spared there, but what about a livelihood? That's going to be tough, so Archana's decision is understandable,” Garg added. Archana Kamath is not the only athlete who gave up her passion despite the financial opportunities it offers. Many others have chosen the same path and this raises serious questions about the Indian sports ecosystem. Get the latest news live on Times Now, along with the latest news and headlines from the world of sports and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/archana-kamath-quits-table-tennis-for-higher-studies-in-us-weeks-after-representing-india-at-paris-olympics-article-112697445

