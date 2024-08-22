Sports
College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Bracketology
I've always wanted my own Bracketology Bunker.
Whenever I watch Joe Lunardi broadcast the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on ESPN, it usually feels like he’s broadcasting from a bomb shelter filled mostly with canned peaches and Northeast Conference media guides. It’s a cozy cocoon where you can escape the world, eat some Del Monte and read biographies of the five players from Robert Morris University before going on TV and explaining how 12-game losing Texas Tech still has a shot at an at-large bid.
But I'm not sure we need something that elaborate for football, since the College Football Playoff is expanding this season. With all due respect to myself and ESPN's Heather Dinich and the rest of us who get drafted into the football version of this endeavor, there are only 12 teams. Lunardi and Jerry Palm (and On3's excellent James Fletcher III) have to predict how 68 teams will be seeded and which of the unfortunate (no-good?) remainder will be relegated to the NIT. So good news, On3. I won't charge you to customize my spare bedroom.
I will try to predict the bracket.
Each week of the college football season, I will be making guesses about which teams will be seeded where and which will be on the bubble in the hopes that someone will fall out. This will start out very hypothetically and (hopefully) become more precise as more data points come in. They will start rolling in on Saturday when six FBS schools open their seasons with Week 0 games.
Let’s break down the bracket. This is my opinion. I don’t really care if the AP or coaches poll disagrees with me. Once the College Football Playoff selection committee starts ranking teams, I will use their previous rankings to try to guess their next ranking. After all, that group is the one who picks the teams. Just as Lunardi and Palm try to use their extensive knowledge of past selection committee decisions to predict the basketball bracket, I will do the same. But we won’t see any committee rankings until November 5th. So until then, feel free to yell at me if you disagree.
Top four seeds
Remember, those four spots are reserved for conference champions only. So don't panic if you see an ACC team at No. 3 and a Big 12 team at No. 4. If there are Big Ten and SEC teams at No. 1 and No. 2, the rules don't allow another team from either league to go up to No. 5.
The top four get a bye in the first round and open play in the quarterfinals in a bowl game. Yeah, it sucks that those games aren’t also on campus like the first-round games. Something to think about for the 2026 College Football Playoff and beyond, College Football Overlords.
1. Ohio State (Big Ten champion)
The Buckeyes bolstered an already top-tier roster by adding the best player in the transfer portal (former Alabama safety Caleb Downs), workhorse back (former Ole Miss tailback Quinshon Judkins) and a new QB1 (former Kansas State QB Will Howard). It’s a national title or nothing, and this team seems capable of winning one on paper. But it also has to play Oregon and Michigan in the regular season and then battle through this bracket.
2. Georgia (SEC champion)
The Bulldogs are still one of the deepest teams in America, but coach Kirby Smart has recently complained that his backups are being plundered by teams looking to use them as starters. That’s the reality of the NIL/open transfer era, but Georgia has managed to keep its best scrimmage talent. This group can run the ball and stop the run, but they also have to play Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. It won’t be an easy road.
3. Florida State (ACC Champion)
Did Florida State lose too much from last year’s team to repeat as ACC champions? Only if you believe Mike Norvell didn’t recruit well enough out of high school and the transfer portal to create a consistent winner. The Seminoles have been among the best portal recruiters since the rules changed, so it’s quite possible they’re simply reloading.
4. Kansas State (Big 12 champion)
Howard is Ohio State’s starting quarterback because the Wildcats decided to go with sophomore Avery Johnson. College football hasn’t seen a QB this fast since Kyler Murray. The question is whether Johnson’s arm can complement his legs. If he can, Kansas State’s offense and a deep defense could win a league that’s incredibly balanced and could be a bloodbath come November.
The At-Larges
These teams didn't win their conference, but they're in the tournament. They could be from anywhere. Numbers 5-8 will play the first round on campus. Numbers 9-12 will travel.
5.Alabama
The celebration (by anyone) of Nick Saban’s retirement will be short-lived. Kalen DeBoer, who led Washington to last year’s national title, has a loaded roster that won’t fade away in the way Alabama’s SEC rivals had hoped.
6.Oregon
Dan Lanning has assembled a roster to compete with Ohio States and Georgia. On paper, it looks like he’s done just that. But we’ll have to see it on the field this season. It doesn’t hurt that Oregon signed former Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel out of the portal. Gabriel feels like a perfect fit to replace the reliability of Bo Nix.
7.Texas
The Longhorns have had to dip into the portal to replenish their supply of pass-catchers, and the season-ending injuries to running backs C.J. Baxter and Christian Clark aren’t encouraging. But Steve Sarkisian has proven adept at picking skill players into the portal, and this could be the best Texas offensive line in nearly 20 years. If the team’s edge rushers, including UTSA transfer Trey Moore, can wreak havoc on opposing offenses, the Longhorns should be able to compete for SEC and national titles.
8. Be ma'am
When none other than Nick Saban says that the Rebels have improved their scrimmage lines via the transfer market to the point where they can compete with Georgia and Alabama, we should probably believe him.
9.Michigan
I realize the Wolverines lost their head coach, their offensive line, their starting QB, and their best receiver to the NFL after winning the national title. But I have confidence in new head coach Sherrone Moore’s ability to cultivate a good offensive line with players who have more experience than you might think, given that Michigan lost it all. I also know the best defensive tackle duo in the country (Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant) is traveling.
10. Notre Dame
The season-ending injury to starting left tackle Charles Jagusah was a blow, but remember, Jagusah himself had started just one game (last season's Sun Bowl). The Fighting Irish have recruited well along the offensive line for years. What could make a difference this year, on top of a deep, experienced defense, is a more robust receiving corps that should give Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard more options than Sam Hartman had last year.
11. Tennessee
Surprised to see the Volunteers here given that they are rated lower in the AP and coaches polls? I suspect this will be the best defense of the Josh Heupel era (led by edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and a deep line) and that sophomore QB Nico Iamaleava will allow Tennessee to run a much more diverse offense than starter Joe Milton did last year.
Group of Five representative
The rules do not limit how many teams from Group 5 can enter the tournament, but common sense dictates that in most years only the highest-ranked champion from Group 5 will make it into the pool. And that will be at number 12, because he is ranked lower than number 12.
12. Boise State
Coach Spencer Danielson’s team returns star Ashton Jeanty and much of the group that circled the wagons and came back to win the Mountain West after Andy Avalos was fired midway through last season. Maddux Madsen just won the starting quarterback job. The Broncos probably don’t have to beat Oregon to get into this spot, but it would make a big difference. Adding Oregon State and Washington State to the roster certainly helps.
First (Power) Four Out
We're stealing this entire canvas from our basketball brethren, even though there are four of the twelve hits left, as opposed to four of the 68.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions would have made this version of the CFP six times since 2016 if this version existed. If they actually got here, the fan base would melt.
Miami: This would be the best thing Miami has done in a long time. But given Miami's roster talent and relatively manageable schedule, this would likely be considered an underachievement.
Missouri: The Tigers return an excellent offense. To get to the numbered portion of this list, we need to see that they have replaced significant losses (players and coaches) on defense.
Utah: QB Cam Rising led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles during his last healthy seasons. Does he need to win a Big 12 title to get Utah into the CFP, or can the Big 12 get an at-large team into the bracket?
Group of two
These potential Group 5 champions could battle it out for twelfth place.
VSF: The Bulls should be competing for the American Athletic Conference title and they have two chances (at Alabama and against Miami) to get a major win.
Appalachians state: The Mountaineers play non-conference Clemson and Liberty before taking on the relatively deep Sun Belt.
The projected bracket
No. 8 Ole Miss hosts No. 9 Michigan
Winner to face No. 1 Ohio State in Rose Bowl
No. 5 Alabama hosts No. 12 Boise State
Winner to face No. 4 Kansas State in Fiesta Bowl
No. 7 Texas hosts No. 10 Notre Dame
Winner to face No. 2 Georgia in Sugar Bowl
No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 11 Tennessee
Winner to face No. 3 Florida State in Peach Bowl
The rest of the bubble
I think about this a lot, but I think the best way to illustrate this group is to break it down into two subsets: potential at-larges and potential win-and-in conference champs. It goes without saying that a potential at-large is also a potential conference champ. In the Big Ten and SEC, it’s likely that both teams that make the conference title game will make the CFP. That’s not a guarantee in the ACC and Big 12, and it’s possible that one or two teams that make those games will only have a puncher’s shot that requires them to win the league to make the tournament.
Potential At-Larges
ACC: Clemson, NC State, Louisville
Big Ten: Iowa
Big 12: State of Oklahoma, Arizona
SEC: LSU, Oklahoma
Potential Win-And-In Conference Champions:
ACC: Virginia Technology
Big Ten: No
Big 12: West Virginia, UCF, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas
SEC: No
Group of five Bubble teams
Teams that win their Group 5 competition have a chance to become the highest ranked Group 5 champion.
American Athletic Conference: UTSA, Memphis, Tulane
US Conference: Freedom
MAC address: Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Northern Illinois
Mountain West: UNLV, San Diego State, Fresno State
Sun Belt: James Madison, Coast Carolina
