2024-25 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Rating – Preseason (August 21)





KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies continue their lead going into the 2024-25 NAIA Men's Tennis season, earning all of the first-place votes in the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Preseason Top 25. Keiser (Fla.) jumped to second place to open their season; while Middle Georgia State shot up to third. Southeastern (Fla.), Xavier (La.) and Tennessee Wesleyan round out the top five to open the new season. Assessment methodology: The judging was done by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and independent groupings.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each judge rates the best teams. A team gets 30 points for each first place vote, 29 for second place, 28 for third place and so on down the list.

The highest and lowest ratings for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) are discarded. The team's rating is recalculated with an additional point added to each team for each ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the vote are not considered to have 'received votes'. POSITION LAST TIME SETTING [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] FILE LAST POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [12] 18-0 372 2 3 Emperor (Fla.) 5-1 344 3 8 Middle Georgia State 10-3 288 4 6 Southeast (Fla.) 8-3 287 5 2 Tennessee Wesleyan 21-2 281 5 10 Xavier (La.) 7-5 281 7 7 William Carey (Miss) 8-2 278 8 11 William Woods (Michigan) 10-2 257 9 4 Northwestern Ohio 20-3 246 10 12 Cumberland (Tennessee) 10-11-1 238 11 22 Holy Cross (Ind.) 13-4 213 12 13 Mobile (Ala.) 10-1 210 13 15 Cumberland (Kentucky) 16-6 208 14 17 Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) 15-5 202 15 19 Dillard (La.) 14-5 194 16 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 18-4 184 17 21 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4-1 162 18 23 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 19-8 153 19 16 Coast of Georgia (Ga.) 4-3-1 142 20 20 Grace (Ind.) 21-5 135 21 25 Oakland City 10-5 130 22 18 McPherson (Kan.) 9-3 97 22 14 Union Commonwealth (Ky.) 12-12 97 24 24 Marian (Ind.) 13-9 71 25 Camper Morning side 18-5 63 Votes received: Ave Maria (Fla.) 56; Loyola (La.) 50; Campbellsville (Ky.) 44; Missouri Baptist 33; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 31; Pikeville (Ky.) 27; Westcliff (California) 26; Huntington (Ind.) 22; Arizona Christian 20; Bethel (Tennessee) 17; Tennessee Southern 16; St. Thomas (Fla.) 15; Bethel (Kan.) 13; Lewis Clarke (Idaho) 13; Midland (Nebraska) 13; Missouri Valley 12; Texas Wesleyan 11; Warner (Fla.) 9; Ottawa (Kan.) 8; Blue Mountain Christian (Miss.) 6; Florida National (Fla.) 5; Milligan (Tennessee) 4; Cornerstone (Mich.) 3; Abraham Baldwin (Ga.) 2; Georgetown (Ky.) 2

