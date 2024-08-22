Field Hockey Selected Fourth in MAC Freedom Preseason Poll





Annville, PA (August 21, 2024) – The DeSales University women's hockey team was selected fourth in the MAC Freedom preseason coaches poll released Wednesday morning by the conference office. The Bulldogs totaled 30 points, six points behind third-place Arcadia with 36 points. Stevens was named the MAC Freedom preseason favorite with all seven first-place votes and 49 points. Lebanon Valley was chosen as the runner-up with 39 points, and Misericordia rounded out the top five with 26 points. DeSales was 9-9 overall and posted an excellent 6-1 record in the MAC Freedom, finishing as the #2 seed in the regular season. The Bulldogs defeated Lebanon Valley in the MAC Freedom semifinals before losing to Stevens in the championship game. The Bulldogs return four players who earned All-Conference honors last season. Maddie Trocki was named MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Year and was also named to the All-MAC First-Team. She led the team and MAC Freedom with 20 goals and had 42 total points, tying the single-season goal record set by Tyra Wingle in 2022. Junior Morgan Benner is back to bolster the defense after earning All-MAC First-Team honors last season. She’s also a key player on the offensive end, totaling five goals and two assists for 12 points last year. Senior Delani Remp and junior Jordyne Stong return for the Bulldogs, who both earned All-MAC Second-Team honors last season. Both players were key parts of the offense, with Stong finishing second on the team in scoring with seven goals and five assists for 19 points. Remp finished third on the team in scoring with six goals and led the MAC Freedom with eight assists for 20 points. Head coach Caiman Andrews will be on the sidelines for the Bulldogs this season in her first season with the team. She comes to DeSales after spending the past two seasons as an assistant to the Graduate Coach at FDU-Florham, helping the Devils secure a spot in the MAC Freedom postseason in 2022. DeSales will open the 2024 season with two away games before returning home for the home opener on September 11and vs. Ursinus College. This year's homecoming game is on September 28and when Bulldogs host Widener University. The MAC Freedom schedule begins on the road with DeSales traveling to Stevens on October 12and. MAC Freedom Pre-Season Poll (First Place Votes) 1 – Stevens – 49 points (7)

2 Lebanon Valley – 39 points

3 Arcadia 36 points

4 – DeSales – 30 points 5 – Misericordia – 26 points

6 FDU-Florham – 23 points

7 – Delaware Valley – 14 points

8 – King 7 points

