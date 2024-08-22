Archana Kamath, table tennis player who represented India at the Paris Olympics, quits the sport at the age of 24 due to lack of money





Just days after her brawling performance at the Paris Olympics, 24-year-old Indian table tennis player Archana Kamath made a surprising decision to call it a day. Despite helping the Indian women's table tennis team achieve its best-ever Olympic result by reaching the quarterfinals, Archana said, according to Indian Express, informed her coach, Anshul Garg, that she saw no future in professional table tennis. India's Archana Girish Kamath to play Germany's Yuan Wan and Shan Xiaona in Women's National Team Quarterfinal at Paris 2024 Olympic Games (PTI) Instead, she indicated that she would like to continue her studies in the United States, questioning the feasibility of continuing in a sport where the financial rewards are minimal and the chances of winning an Olympic medal seem increasingly slim. Archana’s journey to the Paris Olympics had not been smooth sailing. Her selection over Ayhika Mukherjee, who was in exceptional form, had sparked controversy. However, Archana silenced her critics by playing a crucial role in India’s historic run at the Games. She also secured India’s only victory over Germany by beating the much higher-ranked Xiaona Shan. Yet Archana seemed far removed from the prospect of achieving further milestones, most notably an Olympic medal. The lack of funding in the sport added to her misery. Despite the support of organizations like TOPs and Olympic Gold Quest, paddlers’ earnings are negligible unless they reach the semi-finals in national and international tournaments. For Archana, this reality made continuing the sport unfavorable for her long-term future. Moreover, her ultimate goal was to win an Olympic medal, which seemed like a distant prospect. The reality of competing in a sport long dominated by Chinese players, with only a handful of countries occasionally challenging their supremacy, made her reconsider her future. Passion for academics Archana saw her academic potential and decided that studying abroad was a more feasible long-term plan, which meant a major change in her life. Archana has always been academically oriented and has continued her studies throughout her TT career with a degree in Economics and has recently completed the requirements for a Masters Degree in International Relations, Strategies and Effects. After playing table tennis with such dedication and passion for over 15 years, which culminated in her representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it was time to pursue her other passion – full-time studies. She took this difficult step without any regrets and after giving her best for the sport and the country, Archana’s father, Girish Kamath, said The Indian Express. Massimo Costantini, the national table tennis coach, was concerned that India is losing one of its biggest TT talents. According to him, there is an urgent need for a stronger system that will allow athletes to build a career in the sport. When I saw Archana compete, I thought: OK, we have won another tile in our mosaic of Indian table tennis players. I knew she was always thinking about her studies. It didn't surprise me that much, but I understand her decision, says Costantini. We need to create a stronger system to make sports a career. We also need to think about how to preserve and ensure a better future for athletes who give part of their lives to play for the country.

