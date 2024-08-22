Sports
Hunters chase Whitehorse Cricket League title
The Whitehorse Hunters won the final tournament title of the cricket season on Sunday in Whitehorse.
The Hunters defeated the Kings at Christ the King Elementary School by a run-out, scoring 54 runs for the loss of 3 wickets (outs) in 9.3 overs (six balls bowled). Batting first, the Kings managed only 50 runs, all out (10 wickets) in 12.5 overs.
The Yukon Star spoke with Sandeep Dhillon of the Whitehorse Hawks after the Hawks' last game.
Dhillon said he's been playing for 16 or 17 years, four of them in the Yukon.
“Probably so much experience has helped me a lot. I am doing well here.”
His team has won the cricket tournament four times and has also finished runner-up three times.
The cricket league organizes several tournaments every spring and summer.
Dhillon described what is the key to being a good batsman.
“Some balls you have to stop, and some balls you have to hit. If you try to hit all those balls, you will never be successful. You can hit a few sixes (the cricket equivalent of a home run), a few fours, but it will never be a long innings, which is crucial for your team.”
In cricket, the batsman must not drop the ball on the wicket (the raised bar at the cricket equivalent of home base).
Dhillon added that he would like to see cricket continue to grow in the Yukon and would like to see a Yukon cricket team and Yukon players on the Canadian national team.
Dhillon would also like to see a dedicated cricket field in the Yukon.
“It will help us grow more.”
Hunters captain Nikhil Sharma, also known as “Mr. Green”, was the winner of the championship.
“The boys really worked hard for this. We were finalists in the last tournament. This time the boys really played well. Teamwork from one to 11, everyone did their best, so we won the game.
“Everyone played their part and they knew what they were doing.”
Sharma credited the low-scoring victory to the bowlers (pitchers) and defence, citing “crucial catches” as a key to victory.
Sharma's team remained undefeated throughout the tournament.
“We did our best, whether it was scorching heat or whatever. Really proud of them.”
On Sunday the temperature was around 28°C.
Sharma said everyone had done their best, including the players from the other teams.
He also hopes the Yukon can field a team at the national championships.
“There are some really good players in the respective teams.”
Sharma added that some players are even good enough to play for the Canadian national team.
Plans for next year's competition include switching to a leather ball and playing in regional or national tournaments.
The tournament prizes were as follows:
Man of the Match (Final): Manjot Malhar (Hunters) with 14 runs from 11 balls and 3 wickets (outs).
Player of the Tournament: Manjot Malhar (Hunters) He took 11 wickets and scored 100 runs in 5 matches.
Best batsman: Karan Singh (Kings) Scored 139 runs in 5 innings.
Best bowler: Manjot Malhar (Hunters) Took 11 wickets.
Player of the Season: Hawks Amanpreet Singh Brar Scored 276 runs and took 30 wickets.
