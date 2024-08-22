Folks, it's almost time for American football again at Penn State.

After a 10-3 season that ended with a loss in last year's Peach Bowl, James Franklin and co. enter the new year with three new coordinators and open the season on August 31 at West Virginia.

On the offensive side, quarterback Drew Allar enters his sophomore year with a mountain of expectations surrounding him, and the arrival of new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has only fueled the anticipation for the second-year starter's season. While the running back room will look the same as last year, the addition of Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming and a healthy Trey Wallace could help revitalize a wide receiver room that struggled last year.

Quarterback

Starter: Drew Allar

Drew Allar Backup: Beautiful Pribula

Beautiful Pribula To book: Ethan Grunkemeyer

After his first season leading the Nittany Lions' offense, Allar enters his second year and needs to prove himself as a playmaker. Allar struggled in the big games last season, but still managed to complete 233 passes for 2,631 yards. He added 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions last year, one of which came in the final game of the season in the Peach Bowl.

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula could see more action this year under Kotelnicki's new offense. Franklin consistently talked about using Pribula in the offense last season, but didn't start leaning on Pribula more until the win over Maryland. The York, Pennsylvania native finished with 149 passing yards and four touchdowns last year, while adding 329 rushing yards for six touchdowns.

With quarterback Jaxon Smolik missing time due to injury, true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer will likely fill the No. 3 spot when the season starts. Grunkemeyer was a high-profile recruit out of Olentangy High School in Ohio before committing to the Nittany Lions as a four-star, according to 247Sport.

Walk back

Starters: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen Backup: Cam Wallace

Cam Wallace Reserves: Quinton Martin Jr., Corey Smith, Amiel Davis, Tyler Holzworth

This year's running back room will stick to the “co-starter” model that Franklin has used the past two seasons. Juniors Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have embraced sharing the field and splitting drives.

Last year, Allen led the team with 851 yards on 162 carries and six touchdowns, while Singleton carried for 702 yards and eight touchdowns on 163 carries.

Redshirt freshman Cam Wallace will likely serve as a reserve this year after playing his high school ball at Montgomery County High School in Georgia. The rest of the room will be filled out by redshirt juniors Amiel Davis and Tyler Holzworth, as well as freshmen Corey Smith and Quinton Martin Jr.

Wide receivers

Starters: Trey Wallace, Julian Fleming, Liam Clifford

Backups: Omari Evans, Kaden Saunders, Tyler Johnson, Anthony Ivey, Mehki Flowers

After struggling last season and losing top receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith to the trade market, wide receivers are a position group with a lot of uncertainty heading into the new season.

The room got a boost from Fleming, who comes to Happy Valley after four years at Ohio State, where he threw for 990 yards and seven touchdowns.

Another factor in this year’s room is Wallace, who missed five games last season due to injury. Despite making just six starts in eight appearances last season, Wallace was a reliable target with 228 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The third wide receiver position could go to Liam Clifford, Kaden Saunders or Omari Evans. Clifford started one game last year but saw action in all 13 games, throwing for 130 yards on 13 receptions. Kaden Saunders appeared in 12 games last year, both on offense and as a punt returner. Most of Saunders’ action in the game came as a punt returner, but the wide receiver also recorded six catches for 56 yards and a touchdown during last year’s campaign.

After a stellar performance in the 2023 Blue-White Game, Evans showed flashes of being a valuable addition to the wide receiver room. Success failed to materialize, with the wide receiver finishing the season with 94 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances.