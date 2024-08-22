



On Tuesday, just hours after winning the Cincinnati Masters title to establish himself as a favorite for the US Open, news broke that Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old world No. 1 from Italy, had failed two doping tests in March. And that Sinner had avoided a ban by claiming it was the result of contamination.

It's a case that no one knew about until Tuesday, and which is now dominating the narrative at the top of the sport.

What did Jannik Sinner test positive for? An in-competition test at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, in which Jannik Sinner lost in the semi-finals, conducted by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on March 10, 2024, yielded an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid. A second test, conducted out of competition on March 18, also detected the substance. The first test registered 76 pg (picograms) per milliliter of the collected sample, while the second was registered at 86 pg per milliliter. Since one picogram is equal to one trillionth of a gram, there was approximately less than one billionth of a gram of the substance found in his bloodstream. In tennis, a positive test for non-specified substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) list, such as Clostebol, leads to a mandatory provisional suspension. The standard sanction, according to the ITIA decision, is a four-year suspension. How did Jannik Sinner escape the ban? According to ITIA rules, athletes may appeal provisional suspensions immediately after being notified of the violation. The suspension may be lifted if the player can prove that the violation was caused by a contaminated product. The Italian was suspended from April 4-5, days after winning the Miami Masters, and also from April 17-20, shortly after his semi-final exit from the Monte Carlo Masters and a week before he played his next tournament in Madrid. Both times, his suspensions were overturned after his appeals were successful. He alleged that his fitness trainer, Umberto Ferrara, had purchased Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray containing Clostebol that is used to heal cuts after his physical therapist, Giacomo Naldi, cut his finger on a scalpel on March 3. Naldi applied Trofodermin to his finger every morning between March 5 and 13, during which time he massaged Jannik Sinner and bandaged his feet. Jannik Sinner claimed that his itchy skin often led to small cuts and sores due to a skin condition called psoriasiform dermatitis on his feet and back. The treatment Jannik Sinner received from his physiotherapist led to accidental contamination and the world number one insisted that he had no idea about Ferrara's possession of Trofodermin or Naldi's use of it. The ITIA accepted his arguments to lift the provisional suspensions and later an independent tribunal appointed by Sport Resolutions, a company that handles doping cases, ruled that he had no guilt or negligence for the two violations of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP) on August 15. According to the ITIA, three scientific experts confirmed that Jannik Sinner's statements were plausible. What is Clostebol? Clostebol is an anabolic steroid that can help build muscle mass and speed recovery, allowing athletes to train harder. It was once part of the East German-sponsored doping regime in the late 1960s and 1970s. Although it is banned in most countries, in Italy it is still common in over-the-counter medications such as Trofodermin. According to a report by honestsport.com, half of the world's Clostebol cases, including tennis players, come from Italy. Was Jannik Sinner privileged? While there have been cases of accidental contamination in the past, the speed with which Jannik Sinner was cleared has led to suggestions of double standards from other players and pundits on social media, including Denis Shapovalov, Nick Kyrgios and John McEnroe. “I think only the images of the best players matter. I think only the independent court's opinion about the best players is considered healthy and right,” said British player Tara Moore. The significantly lower-ranked Moore has only just gotten her career back on track after being provisionally suspended for 19 months for a failed doping test, after which the ITIA ruled that the contamination was also accidental and said she was “not at fault or negligent”. The ITIA had sought a six-year ban for two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep after traces of roxadustat were found in her sample following a first-round loss at the 2022 US Open. Halep successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that the failed test was the result of contamination after consuming a tainted supplement provided to her by her coaching staff. CAS retroactively reduced her suspension to nine months. These cases stand in stark contrast to that of Jannik Sinner. The Italian’s explanations were readily accepted for both suspensions, and his failed tests were not made public until he was cleared — both well within the rules, but privileges not afforded to all players, perhaps thanks to the best legal advice money can buy. Moreover, the two short-term suspensions came during rare quiet weeks in the already busy ATP Tour calendar. Was Jannik Sinner punished in any way? Despite his acquittal, the 400 ranking points and the $325,000 prize money that Jannik Sinner earned during the tournament in Indian Wells have been reduced. The final decision of the panel accepted by ITIA can only be overturned by appeal to WADA or the Italian Anti-Doping Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/explained-why-jannik-sinner-ban-doping-overruled-itia-9526007/

