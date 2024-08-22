Griffins sign 6-5 forward Bantle; son of ex-Wing Sillinger extends contract

The Grand Rapids Griffins added 6-foot-1, 205-pound winger Carson Bantle to the team's offensive line on Tuesday, signing a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate.

Bantle, who was originally selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 but was not signed by the Coyotes (now based in Utah), finished his college career last season at the University of Wisconsin.

The 22-year-old Bantle recorded personal bests in games played (39), goals (14), points (19), penalty minutes (45) and plus-minus rating (+7).

During his time as a Badger (2021-2024), the Onalaska, Wisconsin native scored 49 points (31-1849) in 101 games.

Bantle began his college career at Michigan Tech University and was named the 2020-21 WCHA Preseason Player of the Year as a freshman.

During the COVID-affected season, Bantle recorded three points (2-13) and 22 penalty minutes in 19 appearances at Michigan Tech.

Before joining the university, Bantle played two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals (2018-2020), totaling 69 points (30-3969) and 86 penalty minutes in 111 games.

His best USHL season came in 2019-20 when he led Madison with 49 points (20-2949) in 49 games. Bantle played two years at Shattuck-St. Marys from 2016-18, where he played for the U14 and U16 AAA teams.

At the U14 AAA level in 2016-17, Bantle had 42 points (19-2342) in 56 games before scoring 28 points (12-1628) in 52 games in 2017-18 in the U16 AAA division.

Bantle also competed in the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2018 U17 Five Nations tournament for Team USA.

Team USA Adds Coaches Tortorella and Quinn

The United States has added John Tortorella and David Quinn as assistants under head coach Mike Sullivan for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal and Boston from February 12-20, 2025.

Tortorella is the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers and finished last season with a 38-33-11 record, missing the playoffs by four points.

The 66-year-old is the ninth-most winning coach of all time in NHL history and second among Americans with a career record of 742-612-156 with 37 ties spread across the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Flyers.

Tortorella helped the Lightning win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history during the 2003–04 season and won the Jack Adams Award twice in 2004 and 2017 with the Lightning and Blue Jackets.

Quinn was most recently head coach of the San Jose Sharks, who finished with the league's worst record last season at 19-54-9.

After being fired by the Sharks after the season, he joined Sullivan's coaching staff at the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant during the offseason.

The 58-year-old has a career record of 137-185-50, split between the Rangers and Sharks.

Tortorella and Quinn complete the American coaching staff, which also includes Minnesota Wild head coach John Hynes.

Blue Jackets sign Sillinger to extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Cole Sillinger to a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Sillinger, the son of former Detroit Red Wings forward Mike Sillinger, scored 13 goals and had 32 points in 77 games for the Blue Jackets last season.

Sillinger was selected 12th overall by Columbus in 2021 and made his NHL debut at age 18. He remained with the team for the entire 2021-22 season.

“Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who plays extremely hard on both ends of the ice,” said Don Waddell, general manager of the Blue Jackets and former assistant GM of the Red Wings.

He played over 200 NHL games before he turned 21 and is coming off his best season, so we look forward to his continued growth as a player. He's going to be a big part of the present and future of this club.

Born in Columbus and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, Sillinger played in 220 NHL games, scoring 32 goals and 74 points, all for the Blue Jackets.

Maple Leafs re-sign forward Steeves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended forward Alex Steevesto to a one-year contract, the Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Bedford, New Hampshire, had 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League last season and was named to the league's All-Star Game.

Steeves, who had an assist in seven games for the Maple Leafs, has 154 points (69 goals, 85 assists) in 188 regular-season games and added five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 playoff games.

Toronto originally signed Steeves as a free agent on March 28, 2021.