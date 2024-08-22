24-year-old Archana Kamath quits table tennis to study abroad after failing to win a medal at the 2024 Olympics





After a historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she reached the round of 16 for the first time ever, 24-year-old Archana Kamath has shocked the sporting world by deciding to retire following her quarter-final loss to Germany in the women’s table tennis tournament. Her sudden departure has sparked a critical conversation about the serious financial challenges facing table tennis and the sustainability of supporting athletes in the sport. There were doubts when Kamath was selected for the table tennis team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, instead of Ayhika Mukherjee. Mukherjee had recently defeated world number 1 Sun Yingsha and was in exceptional form. Despite all the scepticism, Kamath rose to the challenge and led the Indian women’s table tennis team to a historic quarter-final berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, their best-ever performance at the Games. Kamath played a crucial role and achieved the only victory in the match against the higher ranked Xiaona Shan.

Photo: X/ @India_AllSports | Archana Kamath But Kamath’s record wasn’t enough to keep her in the game. She asked her coach, Anshul Garg, a crucial question: Was there a realistic chance of winning a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics? Garg's reaction was sobering. He revealed to The Indian Express: “I told her it's hard. It's going to take a lot of hard work. She's outside the top 100 in the world, but she's improved so much in the last few months. But I think she's already made up her mind to go. And once she's made up her mind, it's hard to change it.”

Credit: Dynamite News | Anshul Garg What Kamath said in response to Garg's answer surprised him – She decided to quit. Rather than continue with table tennis, where the rewards are minimal unless you reach the semi-finals, she chose to focus on her long-term goals by studying abroad. “My brother works in NASA. He is my idol and he also encourages me to study. So I make time to complete all my studies and I enjoy it. I am also good at it,” she had previously shared with The Indian Express. Kamath, who has always combined her sports career with her studies, completed her studies in economics and recently completed the requirements for a master's degree in international relations, strategies and securities.

Source: Wikipedia | Archana Kamath Her dedication to table tennis over the past 15 years resulted in her participation in the Olympic Games, but she now feels it is time to fully focus on her other passion: her studies. “Archana has taken this difficult decision without any regrets as she has given her all for the sport and her country,” said Archana’s father Girish. The Indian Express. While this leaves Indians with mixed feelings, it raises important questions that remain unanswered: Why are professional careers in other sports, besides cricket, not as financially rewarding? What changes are needed in the country to provide more support to our athletes? For more news and current affairs from around the world, visit Indiatimes News.

