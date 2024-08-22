Tim Walz's Career as a High School Football Coach Explained





Topline Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has attributed his early success in politics to his local reputation as a high school football coach, which led to a state championship in the late 1990s. He can embrace his role onstage as his party's vice presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. Walz, a former social studies and geography teacher, coached linebackers as a defensive coordinator. … [+] Stars Tribune 2021 Key Facts Walz, born in West Point, Nebraska, took a year-long teaching position with a volunteer group in China after to graduate from Chadron State College in Nebraska in 1989. After returning from China, Walzho played high school football and then returned to Nebraska to teach at Alliance High School in Alliance, Nebraska. There he met his wife, Gwen. He also worked as a coach for the girls' basketball team and as a defensive coordinator for the football team. In 1996, Walz and Gwen moved to Mankato, Minnesota, reportedly to be closer to Gwen's family after Walz pleaded guilty to reckless driving in 1995. They were both accepted to Mankato West High School, where Walz taught social studies and geography. The Mankato Wests football team had lost 27 straight games in the three seasons before Walz joined the team's coaching staff as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, he told the Pod Save America podcast in February. Mankato West started the 1999 season 2-4 under then-head coach Rick Sutton before winning eight straight games, according to the Mankato Free Press reportedand later defeated Cambridge-Isanti High School in the Class 4A state championship. Walz coached until 2002, when he won the second state championship for schools. He remained a teacher at Mankato West School until he ran for Congress in 2006. He also served in the National Guard, enlisting as a teenager before retiring in 2005. After being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, Walz told Pod Save America he was adamant that his success at the ballot box was due to [I] won that state championship in 1999. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We're launching text alerts so you're always up to date on the biggest stories making headlines today. Text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Surprising fact Several former presidents and vice presidents played or coached football before entering politics. Dwight Eisenhower was a halfback for the Army football team before suffering a career-ending injury during the 1912 season, and he later coached at Peacock Military Academy and St. Louis College. Gerald Ford, whose number 48 is retired by the University of Michigan, won national championships as the center of the college football team in 1932 and 1933. Ronald Reagan played for Eureka College in the 1930s. John F. Kennedy played for the junior varsity team at Harvard University, while Joe Biden and Richard Nixon both played for their high school teams in Delaware and California, respectively. Tangent In the late 1990s, Walz also served as the first faculty advisor for Mankato West High School's Gay-Straight Alliance, a landmark moment for a high school in a relatively conservative area. Walz told The Minnesota Star-Tribune In 2018, the group advisor was supposed to be the soccer coach, who was a soldier, straight, and married. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> News Pin Walz is scheduled to speak during prime time at the DNC on Wednesday. He was introduced by alumnus Benjamin C. Ingman, who brought several of Walz's former players onstage. It's unclear whether Walz will highlight his coaching accolades in his own speech, but mentions of his role as a teacher and coach have become standard at Vice President Kamala Harris's events, with Harris sometimes call him Coach Walz. Main background Harris named Walz as her running mate earlier this month, following weeks of speculation about her choice after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her for president. Walz, 60, is a Nebraska native who enlisted in the Army National Guard as a teenager, retiring in 2005 after a brief deployment to Italy in 2003. Walz, who has continued to teach, entered politics as a member of former Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign after he said some of his high school students were questioned for wearing Kerry stickers when he took them to a campaign rally for then-President George W. Bush, MinnPost reported. Waltz said It was at this point in 2020 that he decided to run, though he did not make clear why. He served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019 and has been governor of Minnesota since 2019. As governor, Walz enshrined abortion rights in state law, banned conversion therapy, provided protections for gender-affirming health care, and established free meals at participating state universities. The Trump campaign has attacked Walz, labeling him a left-wing extremist and saying Walz has tried to remake Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. Read more ForbesKamala Harris Chooses Tim Walz as Running Mate: Here's What You Need to Know About HimForbesThese Are Harris VP Tim Walz's Top Policy Positions — From IVF to Guns

