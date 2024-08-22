PBG Bengaluru Smashers appoint Alvaro Robles as captain for Ultimate Table Tennis 2024







Spanish star paddler Alvaro Robles will lead PBG Bengaluru Smashers in the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 as team captain, starting with the opening match against Chennai Lions at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Robles, 33, will lead a talented sextet that includes Indian ace Manika Batra, American sensation Lily Zhang, youngsters Jeet Chandra and Taneesha Kotecha and the vastly experienced Amalraj Anthony. Robles is now in his fourth year in Ultimate Table Tennis and his first with PBG Bengaluru Smashers. The team will rely on the intensity and prowess of the Spanish giant, who has qualified for the play-offs in all three of his previous outings, to lead them from the top. Robles, a two-time Olympic player, shone in last season’s UTT final, where he defeated Indian ace Achanta Sharath Kamal 3-0. This draw underlined his deadly attacking power and strong defense and proved decisive for his team's victory. Punit Balan, CEO of Punit Balan Group, owner of PBG Bengaluru Smashers said, “We are delighted to have Alvaro Robles as the captain of PBG Bengaluru Smashers. Alvaro’s track record speaks for itself: he is a proven champion with the heart of a leader. His experience, both on the international stage and in this competition, makes him the perfect choice to lead our team. We believe in building a team that embodies excellence and teamwork, and with Alvaro at the helm, we are excited about what this season has in store for the Smashers.” Robles’ notable achievements include a historic silver medal at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, making him the first Spaniard to reach such heights in the sport. Furthermore, Robles, who represented Spain at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, won gold at the 2020 Mediterranean Games and, along with compatriot Maria Xiao, became the first Spanish player to reach the final of an ITTF Challenger Series event that same year. Robles was delighted to be chosen to lead the team and said, “Being appointed captain of the PBG Bengaluru Smashers is a huge honour. Leading such a talented group of players in a prestigious tournament like IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis is a challenge I am eager to take on. We have a strong team and I believe our combination of experience and young talent will make us formidable contenders.” For the third time in UTT, Robles will work under Dutch coach Elena Timina, who coached her team to UTT champions last year. Timina will bring her extensive experience to the players, along with debuting Indian coach Anshuman Roy, with Robles representing the coaches at the table. On the prospect of Robles' captaincy, Timina said: “I am delighted to coach Alvaro Robles again, especially in such an important role as team captain. This will be the third time we have worked together in UTT, and I have seen first-hand how his leadership and determination inspire those around him. Alvaro is not only a world-class player, but also a strategic thinker who knows how to get the best out of his teammates. With him as our leader, I am confident that we will have an excellent tournament.” PBG Bengaluru Smashers are in their second year of existence under the UTT umbrella. The team struggled last season, missing out on a play-off debut by a single point. For their fifth season in UTT, the team retained Manika and added the imperious Robles via the first pick in the player draft. Zhang, Jeet, Taneesha and Amalraj later completed the group. PBG Bengaluru Smashers begin their IndianOil UTT 2024 campaign on Friday (August 23) with a draw against hosts Chennai Lions. The team will next play Puneri Paltan TT, debutants Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, and Dabang Delhi TTC in their remaining league phase. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release) Topics mentioned in this article

