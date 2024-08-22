Sports
ESPN Predicts Michigan Football Postseason Fate in 2024
After three straight Big Ten championships, three straight trips to the College Football Playoff and a national championship in 2023, Michigan football has enjoyed a resurgence at the highest level of college football over the past three seasons.
Will that remain the case as the Wolverines enter a new era under head coach Sherrone Moore? Michigan will return one of the nation’s best defenses this fall, but that group will be coached by an entirely new staff on that side of the football. Offensively, there are a lot of questions with an entirely new starting offensive line and a new starting quarterback. Tight end Colston Loveland and run back Donovan Edwards are back as two key playmakers for the Wolverines, but UM also lost its top two wide receivers from last season.
With all that said, Michigan is expected to take a step back with a tough schedule that includes games against preseason No. 4 Texas, No. 23 USC and No. 3 Oregon at home, as well as road trips to No. 2 Ohio State and to the West Coast for a rematch with national runner-up Washington. With all that in mind, ESPN's college football reporting duo Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each predicted that the Wolverines would fall short of a fourth straight trip to the College Football Playoff despite expanding to a 12-team field.
In their projections for all 36 bowl games This season, both Bonagura and Schlabach have Michigan scheduled in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against an SEC opponent in Orlando, Fla. Bonagura pits the Wolverines against preseason No. 6 Ole Miss, while Schlabach sees the Wolverines taking on preseason No. 15 Tennessee. Schlabach noted that he did consider Michigan for an at-large selection in the CFP.
While this would undoubtedly be a disappointing outcome for the Wolverines in 2024 considering all the talent they get back defensively in guys like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and others, it speaks to how much turnover there has been in Ann Arbor this offseason. It is also evidence of how tough life will be in the new Big Ten Conference, which adds Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA this season.
There are indications that Michigan is already adjusting to those changes on the recruiting front, with Moore having the Wolverines with the No. 12-ranked class in the country roughly four months ahead of National Signing Day. If it holds up until Signing Day, Michigan's current average player rating of 92.01 projects as a Top 10 class, and would be a higher average per player than any of former head coach Jim Harbaugh's recruiting classes.
The Wolverines open the 2024 season by hosting Fresno State on Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m./NBC) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
