Temple introduces new head tennis coach

Jeff Brandes was formally introduced as Temple's new Director of Tennis on Wednesday morning at The Liacouras Center. The conference was attended by Athletic Director Arthur Johnson and several fellow Temple coaches.
Brandes joins Temple after serving as head coach of the men's and women's tennis teams at Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016. Brandes has won multiple coaching awards, including being named Landmark Conference Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2011 while at Drew University.
This is amazing. Thank you to everyone, I have never felt so welcome, Brandes said at the press conference. During the Zoom call for the first interview, I felt welcome. On the campus visit day, I felt welcome. Even though I got lost on campus, it felt like I had been here forever, because everyone is so welcoming. It’s amazing. I’m so happy to be an Owl.
Brandes will be tasked with replacing Steve Mauro, who announced June 5 that he would not return to Temple. The longtime head coach oversaw the men's tennis team for 19 seasons and the women's tennis team for 16 seasons. Mauro left Temple as the program's all-time winningest tennis coach.
Brandes will be the first beneficiary of the new tennis courts being built next to Geasey Field, which are expected to be completed by the end of September.
“We are excited to have Coach Brandes join our team to lead and develop our tennis student-athletes,” Johnson wrote in a statement when Brandes was hired on Aug. 7. “His passion for tennis and dedication to excellence on and off the court have been evident throughout his impressive coaching career. I want to thank our student-athletes for this process and the committee that brought us great candidates to consider.”
