Record-breaking giant Cowichan hockey stick taken down after 36 years





It was an ambiguous Wednesday morning, August 21, for a small group gathered at the Cowichan Community Centre. The group, which included staff from the community center and the neighboring pool, passersby, employees and people leaving the gym, watched as the world's largest hockey stick and puck were taken apart piece by piece before their eyes. It was cute because it has stood in front of the community centre since 1988, as a tribute to the Expo '86 experience and a symbol of Canadiana at its best. That was bitter, because 'The Big Stick', as it is popularly known, was something they had grown up with. “I grew up with that stick,” said one spectator. “I had no idea it was coming down.” The monument was created in Penticton in 1985 for Expo '86 in Vancouver. Since 1988, it has become a tourist attraction and has contributed to the identity of the Duncan area. Ongoing maintenance and extensive repairs in the early 2000s extended the building's lifespan, but the laminated Douglas fir structure had rotted to the point that the building had to be replaced or removed to ensure public safety. “It sucks,” said Gene Genereux, a longtime employee and volunteer at the community center. It certainly sucks that it's coming down, but it's also literally rotten inside and out. “We drilled, tested and probed like surgeons, finding the weak spots and adjusting the crane plan accordingly. It’s just a matter of every lift being critical because of the way it’s rotted in between,” said Bart Robertson, owner of Shawnigan Lakes Genuine Collectibles Inc., the company that bought the 207-foot-tall structure that’s in the Guinness Book of World Records. Before deciding to dismantle it, the Cowichan Valley Regional District conducted a public engagement survey about its future. The results indicated that it was not important enough to invest the money to maintain it. Ryan Smith and his sons, Owen, 8, and Everett, 6, watched as a large piece of the stick in the middle was removed. “I'm sad to see it come down,” Everett said. “I remember when it came here,” Smith said. He remembers being 10 years old when the Stick came to town. Although he didn't see it set up, he remembers it being a big event. “It was a big deal that it was here,” he said. “It's kind of sad, but I get it. It makes sense, but it's expensive to maintain and it's not really the identity of the city anymore.” The stick will remain, but it will no longer be visible to everyone. Robertson plans to turn The Big Stick into collectibles. He said they will mill the wood into sheets and initially cut 6,000 shapes of a puck with a stick in it. They will be available for $20 through eenstukvandeactie.com

