Sanford Center Gets Ready for BSU Hockey with Ice-In Process





The first day of school in Minnesota may be coming sooner than most had hoped, but the return of the school year also means that Bemidji State’s hockey season will soon begin. To prepare for that, the Sanford Center began freezing ice for the Beavers’ rink on Tuesday. With the Beaver Hockey season approaching, the Sanford Center has begun putting together the rink. But even with a whole crew working together, it’s still a very long process. “Today we actually called in R&R Specialties, a professional company from the [Twin] Cities. They help us move through the process a little bit faster and help our new crew,” said Nate Anderson, the Sanford Center’s Ice Operations Manager, “The process of putting ice in, it’s going to be a longer day, starting with a bare floor. By the end of the day, we’ll have a white floor, all the lines, all the logos in there.” The actual process of applying the ice may not involve many steps, but for best results, each step should be repeated several times. “We do a couple of coats of water first,” Anderson explains. “Once we do that, we mix white paint with the water. We do three coats of white paint. Then we seal that with a couple more coats of water and then we start painting our lines. Then all of the logos go in on the ice. They're mesh logos that we put in the ice, seal with a sprayer, and then we add clean coats to seal it all in.” This process ensures that the ice becomes as smooth as possible, making skating easier and increasing the safety of the players. “The process we use, where we add thin layers at a time, helps us build harder, more compact ice,” Anderson said. “For hockey, it's safest to play on that nice smooth surface. It's going to stand up much better to the long hockey season that we have here, and also the [NCAA Division I] Student athletes tend to try a little bit, but with that nice, compact ice we can get through the entire season.” And the Sanford Center wanted to add a personal touch this year, hand-painting a logo that's normally only printed on the ice for the upcoming season. “We decided to paint the Beaver logo in the center of the ice this year because it's ultimately a better product, it lasts much longer throughout the season and it also gives the ice a personal touch,” Anderson added. Now that the rink and logo are completely finished, BSU fans can't wait to get back in the stands to cheer on their favorite Beavers. “We definitely have big shoes to fill after last season, but I bet the team can do it this year,” Anderson said. “So there's a lot of excitement going into this season. We're all talking about the itch, now that the ice is going in, we're all getting itchy for hockey to start playing again.” Monday, August 26, marks the Beavers' first official practice at the Sanford Center, with the women's first home game on September 27 against Ohio State and the men's first home game on October 12 against St. Cloud State.

