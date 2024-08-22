Why Star India is asking for renegotiation of its $3 billion ICC cricket deal

Connect with us

Sports

Mumbai: Tensions have emerged between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian media rights holder Star India, the local arm of The Walt Disney Co., over the latter's $3 billion media rights deal for 2024-2027.

Star India has written a stern letter to the world cricket governing body asking it to renegotiate the deal after the country suffered significant losses in advertising revenue during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, two people familiar with the matter said.

Sydney Morning Herald was the first to report that Star has pushed for renegotiation.

India secured the ICC Mens T20 World Cup, which was held in the US and the West Indies to promote cricket in newer territories; however, many advertisers skipped the event as fewer Indians were likely to watch the matches due to inconvenient timings, which was a setback for Star. Unpredictable weather worsened the situation, with several matches, including an Indian match, either cancelled or abandoned, leading to further losses in advertising revenue.

Despite these challenges, an official familiar with the matter said the agreement between the ICC and Star India is watertight and there is no room for renegotiation or withdrawal.

A few weeks after the World Cup ended, the ICC received a letter from Star India requesting renegotiation. However, the agreement did not include any clause or option to change the deal value. The ICC's future tour schedule (FTP) was announced well in advance and everyone knew that the first T20 World Cup would be played in the US. Like the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, there were no surprises here, so it is unreasonable to complain now,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

When contacted by Mint, an ICC spokesperson said: We do not comment on commercial arrangements. A Star India spokesperson also declined to comment.

Coin previously reported that Star India was slightly more than 1,200 crore in advertising revenue from the T20 World Cup, against a payout of nearly $500 million ( 4,200 crores).

After winning the bid in August 2022, Star India had sublicensed the TV rights for the men's tournaments to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for nearly $1.4 billion. However, after Zee pulled out, Star terminated the agreement, alleging breach of contract, and initiated arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.

While this legal dispute is still ongoing, Star India's parent company, Walt Disney, has agreed to merge its India unit with Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating the $8.5 billion merger.

“Star India's effort is futile,” said a second person familiar with the matter. It may make headlines, but the fact remains that there is little they can do about it. The rights were acquired through an auction process and Star made the offer with full knowledge of the terms. Terminating the contract is not an option.”

The rights include the men's and women's T20 World Cups, one Champions Trophy and at least one men's World Test Championship.

