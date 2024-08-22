Jason Pugal: Former Temecula high school football star paralyzed from the neck down after injury during practice

Temecula, California. (KBC) — Jason Pugal was looking forward to the next chapter in his college football career after transferring from Palomar College in San Diego to Chadron State College in Nebraska.

The 20-year-old junior safety has a long road to recovery after a serious injury.

“He was at a practice, a practice game, and he had a collision. He tackled a receiver and unfortunately it caused a fracture in his neck,” said Pugal's father, Mark Pugal.

Jason was told he had broken his C-6 vertebra, leaving him immediately paralyzed.

“Our hearts are heavy and we are all trying to remain as hopeful and faithful as our son is, because he is a special person,” his father said.

Jason is the eldest of five brothers and a former football player at Great Oak High School in Temecula.

“Growing up playing youth football, you never get to play with your brother, you just get to be on the same team,” said his brother Kyle Pugal. “In high school, it's an experience that not many people get to have, to be able to go out on the field with your brothers. I loved playing with Jason.”

He says his older brother was and still is a role model. Despite his career-ending injury, he says Jason is staying positive.

“I know he's staying super strong, and he still inspires me actually with the words he tells me, and how hopeful he is. He keeps affirming that he's going to walk again, that he's going to stand on his legs,” Jason's father said.

After the neck and spinal injuries, Jason was flown to Rapid City, South Dakota to undergo emergency surgery. By his side was his mother and former high school sweetheart, now his wife of a year.

“Since the surgery, he has a little bit more range of motion in his lower body,” his father said. “He still can't feel anything from his chest down, but he can feel a lot more in his left hand and he can move a little bit in his left hand.”

Now the Pugal family must bring Jason home to begin the next phase of his rehabilitation. GoFundMe will help pay the $28,000 he needs to fly back to California.

“We're hoping and praying that we can get him to San Diego or Southern California so we can start his rehabilitation process and we can all be there to support him,” said Mark Pugal.

Jason's injury likely ended his football career at Chadron State, but the university says it will honor his football scholarship when he is able to return to campus.

Meanwhile, the family says their faith and community support are bringing them comfort in the new reality.

“Although his body is broken, his strong spirit inspires us,” his father said.

To donate to Pugal's GoFundMe, click here.