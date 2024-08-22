Blue Jackets and Sillinger sign two-year contract





The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Cole Sillinger to a two-year, $4.5 million ($2.25 million AAV) contract through the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. “Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard on both ends of the ice, Waddell said. He played over 200 NHL games before he turned 21 and is coming off his best season, so we look forward to his continued growth as a player. He's going to be an important part of the present and future of this club. Sillinger, 21, has recorded 32 goals and 42 assists for 74 points with 105 penalty minutes and 398 shots on goal while averaging 14:26 of ice time in 220 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut as an 18-year-old in 2021-22. He was selected in the first round, 12th overall, by Columbus at the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6-1, 199-pound forward set single-season career highs in assists, points, penalty minutes and shots on goal in 2023-24 with 13-19-32 with 46 PIM and 157 shots on goal in 77 games with the Blue Jackets. He skated in his 200th NHL game on March 5 at Pittsburgh and is the third player in franchise history to score 30 goals (32) before their 21st birthday, joining Rick Nash (58) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (47). He then tied for the third-most goals by a rookie in club history (tied with Boone Jenner in 2013-14) and seventh-most points by a rookie in club history with 16-15-31 in 79 games in 2012-22. Born in Columbus, Ohio and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, Sillinger added 2-4-6 records and 12 penalty minutes in 11 career American Hockey League games with the Cleveland Monsters in 2022-23. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 24-22-46 records and 39 penalty minutes in 31 games to win the league's Rookie of the Year award. He recorded 22-33-55 records and 22 penalty minutes in 52 career Western Hockey League games with the Medicine Hat Tigers from 2018-20. FULL COLE SILLINGER STATS

