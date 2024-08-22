Nigerian Quadri Aruna goes to ITTF tribunal after being fined $5,000 by World Table Tennis





Nigerian Quadri Aruna, ranked No. 20 in the world, has filed a lawsuit with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) after the World Table Tennis (WTT), founded by the ITTF, fined him $5,000. This came after the player expressed his inability to participate in the World Team Championships in February this year and the WTT Champions event in March, citing diarrhea and club commitments respectively. WTT reportedly believes that Aruna is not giving WTT the attention it deserves. READ ALSO | UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging title battle Aruna has refused to pay the fine, arguing that he had informed WTT well in advance of his unavailability on the Worlds and World Champions Tour. The 36-year-old four-time Olympian said he is not averse to taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if he does not get justice from the ITTF tribunal. Speaking with Sports star Speaking in a virtual interaction on Thursday, Quadri, who represents U Mumbai TT at the Ultimate Table Tennis League, said: I really believe that WTT has made bad rules. They are making it so expensive for the players. Table tennis was never this expensive when ITTF was involved in organising tournaments. There used to be a lot of players on the world tour. Now everyone is losing money on the WTT tour. Nothing has changed. Everyone is complaining but no one dares to talk about it. They have fined me $5,000 even after I told them well in advance that I have my club commitments. I get my salary from my club. Only when I get my salary, I can pay WTT. I have approached the ITTF court to sort out the issue. The case is pending. I am ready to go to CAS if I don’t get justice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/table-tennis/nigeria-table-tennis-player-quadri-aruna-fined-5000-usd-wtt-approaches-ittf-tribunal-justice-cas/article68554347.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos