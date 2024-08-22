Liveblog: Yorkshire v Sussex, Vitality CC, day one

Competition center

2:41 p.m. – Root 34 and Brook 16 are in for England in the Old Trafford Test against Sri Lanka. On day two they are on 105-3, which gives a first innings of 236. Root has a pretty good career record against Sri Lanka.

2:35 PM – Oh no, Bean has dropped Alsop – head high at third slip – for nine off Revis. Sussex are 58-2 in the 26th over.

2:13 p.m. – Revis has come into the attack to replace Hill. Sussex are 43-2 after 20 overs. Hughes has a few. The sun is shining now.

13:46 hrs – Although still very cloudy, the weather looks fairly settled at the moment. Best summarised as clear and windy. Sussex is 28-2 in the 14th. Hughes has 19.

13:24 – WICKET! Clark drove Thompson to Luxton on point, 5. Sussex are 14-2 in the eighth over. Alsop is now in.

13:10 hrs – We're back up and running here in Scarborough. Coad bowls to Hughes, with Sussex 12-1 after four overs.

12.48 pm –Good news. We restart at 13.10, with 11 overs lost from the day's allotment. So, at 12-1 after four overs, we have 81 overs left on the day.

12.16 pm – The rain is over and the blankets come off.

12:00 noon – At 12:30 we have lunch here, it continues to rain.

11.32 am – The rain has stopped for now, but it seems that the ground crew is still a bit afraid that there will be another heavy shower.

And just as I finish that sentence, it comes. It's pretty heavy too.

11.17 am – We head into the rain with Sussex on 12-1 after four overs. Hughes 7, Clark 5.

11.04 am – WICKET! Haines caught lbw by Coad, 0. It's 5-1 after one over. Excellent. Clark in now. Thompson shares the new ball.

11.02 am – We're underway here in Scarborough. Coad bowls to Australian opener Hughes, who smashed the first ball of the match through the covers for four. Sussex 5-0 in the first.

10.34 am – Jonny Tattersall has won the toss and Yorkshire are bowling first.

Our team consists of: Lyth, Bean, Wharton, Luxton, Bairstow w, Tattersall c, Hill, Thompson, Revis, Coad and Moriarty.

Sussex: Hughes, Haines, Clark, Alsop, Coles, Simpson c&w, Hudson-Prentice, Carson, Robinson, Unadkat, Hunt.

10:00 am – The strip being built for this event this week is on the Popular Bank side, so the border is quite short on that side of the field.

9.45 am –Good morning from North Marine Road, where there has been some rain for the last half hour, but not enough to stop the players warming up. There is also a fairly strong wind.

But the sun is shining at the moment, so fingers crossed we can still get underway in time for our 11am start for our Round 10 clash with Division Two leaders Sussex. The gap between the two teams is 27 points with five games remaining. More importantly for third-placed Yorkshire, they are four points behind second-placed Middlesex.

Middlesex play Northamptonshire today so hopefully Dom Leech can do us a favour by joining us on loan for two weeks on a three-year deal from next season. That move has just been announced in the last 10 minutes.

Yorkshire defeated Derbyshire last time out at Chesterfield – by an innings – a match that took place seven weeks ago. In fact, the hosts are looking for a third successive win, having previously beaten Gloucestershire by an innings here.

Jonny Bairstow makes his first appearance of the season for Yorkshire and his first for Scarborough since 2015, when he scored 139 and 74 in the win over Worcestershire.

Sussex has sailors Ollie Robinson and Jaydev Unadkat available for the biggest festival taking place in Yorkshire this weekend.

You can read our preview with Ottis Gibson via the link below.

Ottis Gibson

As always, a live stream will be available and can be viewed via the Match Centre tab at the top of the page.