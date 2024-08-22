2024 Topps Chrome Tennis Features Autographs, 200+ Pros & Legends





Fanatics-owned Topps released its 2024 Topps Chrome Tennis product on Wednesday, and this year's set features twice as many players (more than 200) thanks to a rights deal with Winners Alliance, the for-profit affiliate of the Professional Tennis Players Association. That agreement, the professional tennis group’s first licensing deal when signed last year, is expected to yield annual releases for the next two decades, giving tennis fans and players a product that has become one of the top two revenue generators, along with video games, for established associations like the MLBPA and NFLPA. In 2020, for example, Topps reportedly paid more than $20 million to the baseball players’ group. In the long run, the tennis deal could generate more than $100 million in royalties. “This scale and the way we've done it is not the way it's ever worked in tennis,” said Eric Winston, president of Winners Alliance. “It's going to ensure that everyone is doing more and more of these types of deals going forward.” Topps Chrome Tennis licensing revenue is split equally among the players featured in the product, though many stars have also signed individual deals to have their signatures featured on the set, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tennis legends including Chris Evert, John McEnroe, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles and Venus Williams have also incorporated autographs into the product. Each hobby box, starting at $190, contains 12 packs, three of which are expected to include autographs. Select products will also be available for purchase at this year's US Open. Fans hoping to collect Rafael Nadal cards will have to look elsewhere, however. Current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has an exclusive deal with Panini (both the tennis star and the collectibles company are from Italy). Players who receive their first cards, including American Ben Shelton, will receive a rookie card mark. Winston said that cards can now also include match memorabilia: rackets, balls, clothing, etc. Tournament names are not included in the set for now. Two other tennis card products will follow later this year: Topps Graphite and Topps Royalty. Since being acquired by Fanatics for $500 million in 2022, Topps has expanded its product portfolio and signed deals with college athletes and national sports organizations. The company has also increased its marketing budget; Topps aired its first brand awareness campaign during the 2024 Olympic Games. “It's not just the marketing that they've gone for, it's the storytelling,” Winston said. “It's not just giving fans a piece of cardboard, it's really telling a story about this player and what this card means and what it represents. I think that's vital and that's a big reason why this is going to be successful.” Founded in 2019, the PTPA represents singles players in the top 500 and doubles players in the top 200 of the ATP and WTA rankings. The for-profit arm was launched in 2022 after the group added $26 million in funding from a round co-led by Bill Ackman’s foundation.

