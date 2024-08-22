Australia sets up multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket, with plan for minimum $15,000 payment to Test players





While Indian cricket also makes huge wealth through the IPL and its international matches, Shah claims that India supports other countries by touring more than any other Test nation. This generates revenue for the host country by selling broadcasting rights back to India. It is unlikely that the fund will directly benefit the three richest cricketing nations – India, Australia and England – all of which pay their players handsomely. Jay Shah with Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Credit: ICC via Getty Images Pat Cummins earned around $3 million last year from Cricket Australia as captain of the Test and one-day teams. Most regular Australian players earn between $1 million and $2 million a year. How much money the ICC makes available for Test cricket may depend on a dispute with broadcaster Star.

Stars won a bid of $3 billion (US$4.46 billion) for both the TV and digital rights over four years, on condition that part of the deal would be sold on to ZeeTV, which was in the process of merging with Sony. Loading But after the merger collapsed, ZeeTV pulled out of the sublicense of the ICC rights, leaving Star to foot the entire bill. Star’s discomfort with the cost of the rights was underlined by a failed bid earlier this year to move the T20 World Cup from the US and the Caribbean to India. The move to set up a Test fund came after South Africa named a severely depleted squad to tour New Zealand earlier this year. After selling their souls to IPL franchises for South Africa’s T20 tournament, South Africa’s administrators were unable to select their best players. Former Australian captain Steve Waugh was furious, claim that administrators don't care about Test cricket.

After Waugh condemned the governors of the Games, Baird agreed that action needed to be taken. If we are in a situation where national teams are not prioritised then we still have a lot of work to do, Baird said.

