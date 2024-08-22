Oklahoma State football helmets will NOT have QR codes this season

From the moment it was announced that college athletes could monetize their name, image, and likeness, everyone knew that the landscape of college athletics would change forever. But it’s hard to imagine that anyone would have predicted that a college football program would begin emblazoning QR codes on their helmets that would direct fans to a donation page for the team’s general fund.

Because college football stars make exponentially more in NIL than offensive and defensive linemen, State of OklahomaThe general fund could be very useful in recruiting players for less star positions. Even at Alabama or GeorgiaAn offensive lineman isn't likely to attract many brand deals, so a team fund spread among the lesser-known players can be very attractive.

That said, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy emphasizes that this will impact the fans more than anyone else.

In an official statement from Oklahoma State football, Gundy said, “This is a revolutionary step forward in keeping Oklahoma State football at the forefront.” He continued, “It gives everyday fans around the world the opportunity to make a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football.”

How can fans donate?

There will, of course, be legions of college football fans willing to donate to their alma maters to help take their football programs to the next level. Oklahoma State, however, may be hoping for some big generosity. When you go to the fund online, the least expensive donation option given to fans is $100, and it can go up to $5,000 for a one-time payment. The site does allow fans to enter their own amount to donate, but that’s the last option the site offers.

Some fans joked that with certain donations they could have a more direct impact on the program.

How will this help Oklahoma State?

As previously stated, the money from this fund would likely go to helping non-skill position players earn money that they wouldn’t be able to get from NIL deals. This should entice more players at these positions to choose Oklahoma State in the future, but that likely won’t be for a few years, and only if this general fund provides those players with serious compensation.

Didn't Mike Gundy just tell the players NOT to accept NIL money?

Earlier this week, Gundy told the media that with his team's season opener less than two weeks away, he wants his players to stop negotiating for more money and NIL deals and focus on the season.

Gundy doesn't seem to be telling players to stop trying to make money, but rather that the time for negotiating deals is over. “Tell your agent to stop calling us and asking for more money,” he said. “That's not negotiable now. Start over in December.”

Maybe that’s why they decided to advertise their team fund. It could be a compromise where players no longer have to ask for money, but instead can earn money from the fund. The biggest problem is of course the uncertainty of how much each player will earn.

Is the fund only accessible via QR codes?

No. According to the team’s statement, links to the fund will also be available on the team’s social media channels (X, Instagram, Facebook). The QR codes on the helmets are simply meant to intrigue fans who aren’t aware of the fund and are willing to tip the team after big plays.

When does the American football season start?

The college football season kicks off this weekend, Saturday, August 24th, with Florida State taking on Georgia Tech at 12:00 p.m. ET. Oklahoma State opens their season with a home game against South Dakota State on Saturday, August 31st at 1:00 p.m. ET. That game will be televised on ESPN. It will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

