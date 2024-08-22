Sports
Oklahoma State football helmets will NOT have QR codes this season
From the moment it was announced that college athletes could monetize their name, image, and likeness, everyone knew that the landscape of college athletics would change forever. But it’s hard to imagine that anyone would have predicted that a college football program would begin emblazoning QR codes on their helmets that would direct fans to a donation page for the team’s general fund.
Because college football stars make exponentially more in NIL than offensive and defensive linemen, State of OklahomaThe general fund could be very useful in recruiting players for less star positions. Even at Alabama or GeorgiaAn offensive lineman isn't likely to attract many brand deals, so a team fund spread among the lesser-known players can be very attractive.
That said, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy emphasizes that this will impact the fans more than anyone else.
In an official statement from Oklahoma State football, Gundy said, “This is a revolutionary step forward in keeping Oklahoma State football at the forefront.” He continued, “It gives everyday fans around the world the opportunity to make a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football.”
College Football News:Georgia and Ohio State start atop the NCAA Re-Rank of college football at 1-134
How can fans donate?
There will, of course, be legions of college football fans willing to donate to their alma maters to help take their football programs to the next level. Oklahoma State, however, may be hoping for some big generosity. When you go to the fund online, the least expensive donation option given to fans is $100, and it can go up to $5,000 for a one-time payment. The site does allow fans to enter their own amount to donate, but that’s the last option the site offers.
Some fans joked that with certain donations they could have a more direct impact on the program.
How will this help Oklahoma State?
As previously stated, the money from this fund would likely go to helping non-skill position players earn money that they wouldn’t be able to get from NIL deals. This should entice more players at these positions to choose Oklahoma State in the future, but that likely won’t be for a few years, and only if this general fund provides those players with serious compensation.
Didn't Mike Gundy just tell the players NOT to accept NIL money?
Earlier this week, Gundy told the media that with his team's season opener less than two weeks away, he wants his players to stop negotiating for more money and NIL deals and focus on the season.
Gundy doesn't seem to be telling players to stop trying to make money, but rather that the time for negotiating deals is over. “Tell your agent to stop calling us and asking for more money,” he said. “That's not negotiable now. Start over in December.”
Maybe that’s why they decided to advertise their team fund. It could be a compromise where players no longer have to ask for money, but instead can earn money from the fund. The biggest problem is of course the uncertainty of how much each player will earn.
Is the fund only accessible via QR codes?
No. According to the team’s statement, links to the fund will also be available on the team’s social media channels (X, Instagram, Facebook). The QR codes on the helmets are simply meant to intrigue fans who aren’t aware of the fund and are willing to tip the team after big plays.
When does the American football season start?
The college football season kicks off this weekend, Saturday, August 24th, with Florida State taking on Georgia Tech at 12:00 p.m. ET. Oklahoma State opens their season with a home game against South Dakota State on Saturday, August 31st at 1:00 p.m. ET. That game will be televised on ESPN. It will also be available to stream on ESPN+.
Stream the match:Watch college football with ESPN+
We occasionally recommend products and services of interest. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not influence our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/big12/2024/08/20/oklahoma-state-football-helmets-qr-codes-nil-fund/74874757007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Angry protests for women's safety in India
- Oklahoma State football helmets will NOT have QR codes this season
- Strategy Shift or Step Back? Center Gives Green Light to Chinese Investments to Fuel Electronics Production
- Trump speaks behind bulletproof glass at an outdoor rally in Asheboro, North CarolinaExBulletin
- PM Modi's visit to Poland, Ukraine: Trade talks with Donald Tusk en route to war-torn Ukraine
- Briefing Note on “An Analysis of Turkey’s Response to the Gaza Crisis”
- How is Copenhagen adapting to climate change? | BBC News
- An earthquake was detected overnight in Georgia.
- Jokowi says he respects institutions amid power struggle over MK presidency – Politics
- Australia sets up multi-million dollar fund to save Test cricket, with plan for minimum $15,000 payment to Test players
- Bill Clinton mocks Donald Trump during speech to Democratic National Committee
- White House downplays Chinese concerns over possible shift in US nuclear strategy