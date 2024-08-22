New year, same mentality: Bears ready for pre-season | Field Hockey

This past season seemed to have a fairytale ending for the Cal field hockey team in its final year in the America East Conference.

The Bears enjoyed a fairytale run as the fourth-seeded team, winning six straight games and the conference championship en route to their first NCAA tournament appearance in years.

Cal is eager to ride the rush of momentum from last season, but head coach Shellie Onstead also acknowledges that this year's roster isn't the same.

As a coaching staff, we knew that last year had to be a bridge to this year, where we would rely more on freshmen and less on graduate students, and that's fine, Onstead said.

In 2023, the Bears boasted an all-star cast, led by graduate students and all-conference forwards Daniella Rhodes and Bente Baekers, who have since left the program.

Although that description doesn't do the duo's star status enough justice.

They were among the top three scoring players in the country at the time, Rhodes coming from Liberty and Baekers coming from former national champion Northwestern.

Now, as the blue and gold head into their 2024 campaign, they have 10 new players, six first-years and four transfers. However, last year’s squad also had plenty of newcomers.

Cal had 11 new additions coming into the 2023 season, which was a continuum of improvement. Before they began their Cinderella run, the Bears’ record was below .500 for much of the season.

If it’s anything like last year, even with all that talent, it took us over half a year to really start playing hockey together, Onstead said. That helped me not panic and understand that it’s all about how you play later in the year, so I’m actually just as confident as I was last year.

Onstead returns a core of both young talent and experience with the likes of Cassidy Puleo, Olivia Sharratt, Anjana Pioch, Holly Pears and more.

With the loss of star power up front, this year's lineup is more of a normal offense, in Onsteads' words. The Bears will have to rely more on control from the midfield.

Still, the program doesn't see the change in style as a warning. The common thread seems to be that last year was a clean slate for the Bears, and this season is largely the same.

It's a big rematch, but it's a new group. They bring different skills, and it's really about how you put it together, Onstead said. I think there's a lot of potential, I really do, and (the team) has said that themselves.

Graduates Carmel van Dijk, Canisha van Duyn and Noemie Mekki will still be important parts of putting that puzzle together. The first two are from the Netherlands, the crème de la crème in field hockey at international level.

As for Mekki, she is the first French player to come through the program and played for the French U21 team, including as captain in Spain last month. All three played for top-level clubs in their home countries.

Cal began an intensive pre-season training session last week at Underhill Field and plays a friendly against Stanford on Saturday in Palo Alto.

The Cardinal, who also come to the ACC from America East, are coming off a down year in which they finished 4-11.

Still, the Bears know not to underestimate Stanford. The Cardinal boast seven new players and returning leading scorers Gemma Townsend and Star Horlock.

The two rivals will meet again in their final game of the regular season in Berkeley on October 31.

It could be a thrilling, season-defining game around Halloween, as eight of the nine ACC teams qualify for the conference tournament.

“I can't wait (until Saturday). I'm sure they'll say the same thing about us. I definitely don't expect them to have two bad years,” Onstead said.