Archana Kamath quits table tennis to focus on studies





Bengaluru: In a surprise move, paddler Archana Kamath has ended her playing career to pursue a master's degree in the United States. The decision comes less than a month after the three-member Indian women's table tennis team recorded its best-ever Olympic result by reaching the women's team quarterfinals. The 24-year-old Archana made steady progress in the run-up to the Paris Games, beating Ayhika Mukherjee to secure a place on the women's team thanks to a higher world ranking. She won national ranking tournaments in Vadodara and Panchkula and managed to beat the higher-ranked German Xiaona Shan in the quarter-finals of the Olympics. This was India's only victory, despite their 1-3 defeat. The Bengalurean reasoned that the move had to do with her love for studies and that she did not want to postpone her studies any further. “I decided to continue my education after the Paris Olympics by enrolling in a full-time two-year Master's program in Public Policy. I felt deep down that this was the moment and that I did not want to postpone my academic pursuits any longer. “It was not an easy decision for me to take, but if I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is solely and only because of my love for the study. TT is a great sport that I have had the privilege of playing for a long time, and my love for it continues,” Archana said in a letter available at DH. Archana expressed gratitude for the financial support she received from various programs and thanked her coaches and support staff for their dedication throughout her career. “I have also been honoured to receive extraordinary support, including financially, from Olympic Gold Quest, who believed in me and supported me since I was 15 years old, Sports Authority of India/Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka, and I will always be grateful to them for that. “I have been fortunate to have an amazing support team – Anshul Garg sir (my TT coach), Jai Sanan sir (my strength and conditioning coach) and Shaantanu Kulkarni sir (my sports psychologist). I will miss working with them in more ways than they could ever imagine. “Finally, to all my fellow Bharatiyas – though I tried my best, I sincerely apologize that I could not do as much for our country as an athlete. I don't know what the future holds for me, but I am sure that I will always try my best to serve our Bharat in whatever capacity I can,” Archana concluded. Girish Kamath, Archana's father, was grateful that his daughter got the opportunity to represent her country at the Olympics. “She probably played her best national season at senior level this year, with three titles and four finals. She is grateful for the opportunity to represent our country at the Olympics,” Kamath said. DH. Archana's brother Abhinav, who works at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), was her main inspiration for pursuing her academic ambitions. Kamath stated that the decision was solely Archana's and he feels it is the right move. “We had no ambitions or goals for our children from our side. From a young age we told her that we will support her as much as we can in whatever she does, as long as she enjoys it. We never forced her to quit school or sports, it was her decision. We felt it was a good decision too and we didn't interfere,” Kamath said. Archana won her first national title in 2018 and finished fourth at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. She won the women's doubles title at the Lasko WTT Contender in 2021 together with Manika Batra and earlier this year she won the women's doubles tournament at the Lagos WTT Contender together with Sreeja Akula. In 2022, Archana and Manika's ranking rose to a record fourth in the world rankings in women's doubles. Kamath looked back on Archana's 15-year playing career as a huge learning experience with its ups and downs. He hoped the journey would benefit his daughter. “It was a huge learning experience for us. There was no one in our family with a sporting background, it taught us a lot too. The ups and downs of sporting careers and what kids go through, it's a totally different experience. “There have been moments of joy, but there have also been days when she was desperate. There have been a lot of ups and downs, just as life should be I think. Hopefully this experience will stand her in good stead,” Kamath detailed. When asked about a possible return to the sport for Archana, Kamath said, “I don't know what the future holds for her. We believe in destiny, whatever is meant to happen, will happen and only the best things will happen.” It is safe to say that the loss of table tennis will be a gain for academia. Published August 22, 2024, 2:17 PM IS

