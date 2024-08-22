CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli take the limelight and win big – Full list of award winners





The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards were held on Wednesday, 21 August 2024. During the awards ceremony, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was declared the Men's International Cricketer of the Year. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Mumbai. During the ceremony, Virat Kohli was also declared the Men's ODI Batter of the Year and Mohammed Shami was presented with the Men's Test Vowler of the Year award. India's Virat Kohli (R) and captain Rohit Sharma gesture during a match. (AFP) Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was lauded for his excellence in sports administration. After receiving his award, Shah said: “As I told you in Rajkot, we are going to host our flag in Barbados, and our captain has done that. If we have the blessings of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, the World Test Championship final and the Women's T20 World Cup.” The Domestic Cricketer of the Year award was presented to Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore, who led his team to the Ranji Trophy final last season. New Zealand's Tim Southee was named Men's T20I Bowler of the Year and England's Phil Salt was given the Best T20I Batter of the Year award. In women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur got a memo for leading India in the most matches in T20I history. Smriti Mandhana was adjudged Women's Indian Batter of the Year and Deepti Sharma was named Indian Bowler of the Year. Full list of prices- International Men's Cricketer of the Year: Rohit Sharma Test seizure of the year: Yashasvi Jaiswal Test Bowler of the Year: R. Ashwin ODI Batsman of the Year: Virat Kohli ODI Bowler of the Year: Mohammed Shami T20I Batsman of the Year: Phil Salt T20I Bowler of the Year: Tim South Africa T20 Leadership Award: Shreyas Iyer (KKR) Lifetime performance: Rahul Dravid Award for Excellence in Sports Governance: Jay Shah Most matches as captain in Women's T20I history: Harmanpreet Kaur Indian Women Bowler of the Year: Deepti Sharma Fastest double century in women's test: Shafali Verma

