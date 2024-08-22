Joe Hockey says Kamala Harris and Anthony Albanese have the same opinion





This year’s Democratic National Convention was an event filled with excitement and optimism. That’s a far cry from what the Democrats were facing a few weeks ago, when Joe Biden was their presidential nominee. With Kamala Harris as their nominee, Democrats have gained support in the polls and with a large increase in donations and volunteers. The question remains whether they can maintain their momentum, as Harris has yet to have a major press conference or TV interview. The podcast also featured former Australian Ambassador to Washington, Joe Hockey, who attended the conference in Chicago. When asked who Harris would rival in the Australian political spectrum, Hockey replies: I think Kamala Harris has very similar views to Anthony Albanese, I think the difference is that America is a little bit more conservative in some ways than Australia. And that's not Australian conservative, that's American conservative, believing in the right to bear arms, going to church not once but twice a week, and a fierce defense of states' rights. That's a challenge for her, especially being from California. On the mood in the convention hall and how the race has changed since Biden withdrew: There is a combination of relief and unbridled enthusiasm. The relief comes from the fact that there was total despair at Joe Biden's inability to break through, and people knew he wasn't going to win. It was like a death march to the polls. When he decided to run, there was a huge sigh of relief from the Democratic base, but also excitement that a new energetic woman of color could beat Donald Trump. Hockey says of Trump's campaign team's failure to attack Harris fairly: I know that his senior team and a range of others, from Lindsey Graham to some of his own family members, are telling him: focus on the issues. Narrow your points of attack, get back to the policy issues that matter. You know, cost of living and immigration and so on. He can’t help it. He just has no discipline. He talks too long, he rambles, he obsesses over issues that are completely irrelevant to his vote or the voters he needs to win. Hockey shows why the US elections impact countries like Australia: Washington DC is the modern Rome, and everything that happens here has an impact on the farthest corners of the earth and beyond, and Americans, despite everything you think, and you listen to the nonsense that comes out of Paul Keating and Gareth Evans and the like. America is still the best friend we could ever have, and we want to keep that friend. I mean, they're blood relatives and their values, not identical to ours, but [] they are fingers on the same hand. And if we can influence them in a positive way, [] If we can do that, we will make Australians' lives a lot better every day.

