Former England All-Rounder Lewis to feature in charity cricket match





Clairmonte Lewis, a former England cricketer born in Guyana, will play for Team Kanuku in the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast 2024 Charity Cricket Match, scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. The lean bowling all-rounder, who represented England from 1990 to 1998, will be captained by Lennox Cush. Their team will face President Dr Irfaan Alis Team Roraima in this event. Lewis, now 56, brings valuable experience, having played 32 Tests and 53 one-day internationals. His team is expected to include big names such as Ramnaresh Sarwan, young talent Shahid Ramzan, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Rawle Ferguson, Jeremy Garrett, Minister Susan Rodrigues and Robbie Rambarran, among many more. In 2023, the charitable contribution raised more than G$17 million for organizations across Guyana. This year's event has an exciting program. The first semi-final will kick off at 15:00 between Montra Jaguars and Mahdia (Movements Family), followed by Titans All-Stars taking on Diamond Gunners at 17:00. The charity match is scheduled for 19:00, while the final will be played at 20:30. Each losing semi-finalist will receive $250,000, courtesy of Premier Insurance. The runner-up will receive $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana, while the winning team will take home $1.5 million from Star Rentals. Individual prizes include awards for most runs, most wickets and player of the final. They each receive a smart TV and $75,000 in cash from Regal Stationery and Computer Centre. Assuria Insurance is donating a motorcycle and $85,000 to the Most Valuable Player. Additional prizes include a cash prize of $100,000 to be split between the Kawasaki Super Striker (highest strike rate with a minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical Bowler (lowest economy rate with a minimum of 24 balls). Admission to the event is free.

