Fantasy Football 2024: Salary Cap Strategies & Preparation to Maximize Big Wins on Draft Day
In 2015, I wrote my 10th different version of salary cap draft strategies (also known as auction drafts). I wrote at the time that there was no traction to make this format the preferred way to build rosters over snake drafts.
And now it's 2024, and there still There has been no movement to use salary caps as a way to build player rosters.
I have disappointed you.
I thought about this global resistance and came to some conclusions.
One, she Are more time-consuming: your league's snake draft can be completed in two hours, while a salary cap draft can take three hours.
Two, she Are more labor intensive because you have to keep track of how much you have left in your budget, how much others have left in their budget, what your maximum bid is, and so on. It's a lot.
Three, they’re more complicated. It’s just not as simple as a snake pull. And I think people prefer the safety of choosing in order, one at a time, like kindergarteners lining up in a classroom on Halloween choosing delicious little candies. Sorry, I just had some candy and that’s what I thought of. Did you know CBS delivers candy to the office? This is such a cool place to work. And my blood sugar is out of whack.
But I think the biggest fear people have is that they're just afraid to do them. They don't want to make a big mistake and bid too much on a player, or be too shy and miss out on a lot of players. It's the same reason people hate buying cars — they want a great deal and would be embarrassed if they got ripped off.
So this year's version of my salary cap draft strategies will focus on helping people who are new to the format and are afraid of making mistakes in this format rather than the traditional snake format.
Before bidding
It's all about levels: Organizing players by position based on your expectations is crucial to dominating a salary cap draft. This creates a road map of sorts that guides you toward building a winning team, as you can glean information about what players are going for and how much you would pay for a similar player in the same class.
Here's a real life example: I was in a 14-teamer with
a bunch of other Fantasy nerds deemed Fantasy football analysts. Our budget was $200. Early nominations included Christian McCaffrey ($52), Breece Hall ($48), and Bijan Robinson ($52). So when Jahmyr Gibbs came up for grabs, I started chasing him expecting him to pay less than those guys, but not much less. I ended up with Gibbs for $39.
I knew how much I had to spend on Gibbs, who is at the bottom of the same rank as those three guys, and I bid accordingly. I think I got a good price.
There's more — tiers show when groups of players are fading. When there are one or two players left in a particular tier at a position, you have to decide whether to bid on them or let others get them and start thinking about the next best tier. And when you decide to bid, you know the right amount to spend on them.
Tiers are the most important part of the preparation for the design. Do not skip this step. The latest versions of my Tiers can be found here.
Know who you want – and who you don't: Salary cap designs give you the ability to go after anyone you want. For example, if you to have To have Tyreek Hill on your team, you can just outbid the competition and get him. You can't do that when you're 10th in a snake draft. And you can do it with multiple players if you want. I could try to get everyone on my breakout list if I wanted a salary cap design.
In the same way, you must know who you are. don't do want. For example, if players who just had a great season scare you because there's a good chance they won't repeat their success, you can avoid them all. No Puka Nacua, no Nico Collins, no Travis Etienne, and so on. You want a list of those guys, by the way.
Know how much you would spend for who you want: Our rankings pages contain our salary cap draft values for each player. They are based on a $100 league. Our values will vary from analyst to analyst, but you can get a good idea of what a player should go for based on these values. If your league's budget is $200 or more, multiply our rankings accordingly — but don't assume this will be true for every player. Cheaper players may not carry the same bump as their more expensive counterparts.
Which brings me to another point: The more players you’d like to start after 80th in our consensus rankings (on the same page as our salary cap draft values), the more open you should be to spending big on top talent. That’s because you’ll be settling for cheaper guys in your lineup.
The bidding begins!
Nominations are important: Normally the competition managers nominate in turn NFL players and they are nominated one by one. It is important to nominate players you don't want with your first few picks, because other people in the league will spend money on them. And you don't want your fellow league members to waste their precious money on those players, since you're not going to bid on them anyway!
Once you get those guys out of the way, you need to nominate players you want. You can check the nominations and possibly exclude other managers who are not willing to spend what you are comfortable spending. Remember that the winning amount for each player goes to the manager who offers to pay it — you want to be that person, so lazily nominating quality players you want for less than $3 is a waste of time at best and a tactical error at best. As I wrote last year, the equity you give up to steal a player (which is unlikely) you get back by preventing others from outbidding you.
The Eisenberg Edge: My colleague Jamey Eisenberg likes to spend his very first nomination on one of the best DSTs or kickers for 1% of his budget. If no one outbids him, he gets the DST or kicker for the minimum. No one ever outbids him. It's a smart move…if your league still uses kickers and DSTs.
Bid with the nines in mind: All fantasy managers have a mental threshold for overspending. For some, that threshold occurs when the first digit of a double-digit bid is higher than the current bid. In other words, if your bid is $9, $19, or $29 (and so on), the manager you're negotiating with has to go to the next highest number (in this case, $10, $20, $30, etc.). Some people draw the line there. It's in your best interest to make sure you get that “nine bid” first — even if it costs you a dollar or two more.
Speaking of an extra dollar or two…
Treat yourself: There comes a point in your salary cap draft where the bidding is steep and you’re not sure how far you can go. At that point, I want you to remember that this is a fantasy league, these aren’t real dollars, and you can’t take those dollars home and save them for next year. Give yourself the opportunity to spend some extra money! And it might even be two or three dollars. Do you know what the consequence of that is? You'll probably be a dollar short for a substitute later. Boohoo. Get who you want and spend what you have to.
Don't push prices: Fantasy managers pick up a stud player with a high price tag and then start bidding other players at the same position to match the high price tag of his aforementioned stud player. This whole idea of keeping the bidding “fair” is a waste of time and a bit reckless. In the process of driving up prices, a manager can get stuck paying a lot for a player he doesn't necessarily need. That's a disaster.
It happened in that salary cap draft I wrote about earlier — and that's in a league with people who do this for a living. The manager who got Josh Allen for $20 drafted Patrick Mahomes for $15, thinking someone else was going to get him. to have to get him and get close to Allen's value. That didn't happen, and that manager now has Mahomes as his backup quarterback.
Just take who you get and be happy — don't try to force bids with other managers. It's not worth the risk.
Outside the bids
Your benchmark: To see if you did well or poorly, compare your selection to what their average draft positions (ADPs) are in a snake draft. If you end up with a player who was a Round 1 pick, a player who was a Round 2 pick, a player who was a Round 3 pick, and so on, you probably did well.
But if you got no picks in the first round, one pick in the second round, two picks in the fourth round, three picks in the sixth round, and nothing special after that, then you probably blew it.
And if you have a Round 1 pick, two Round 2 picks, a Round 3 pick, two Round 4 picks, etc., you've crushed it. Your league will be looking up to you in the standings.
If you're unhappy with your team, don't panic. Your league has waivers just like any other league, and playing the waiver wire is a critical part of Fantasy success. No Fantasy season is lost after a draft — we've got you covered.
