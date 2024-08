2024 Western Pa. high school football schedule for week zero

By means of:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | 6:40 PM Christopher Horner | TribLive The Avella football team trains during practice on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Avella. Friday Non-conference Albert Gallatin in Greensburg Salem, 7:00 p.m. Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7pm Apollo Ridge at Leechburg, 7:00 PM Armstrong at Highlands, 7:00 p.m. Avella in Mapletown, 7 p.m Avonworth at Burrell, 7:30pm Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7:00 PM Bentworth in Brownsville, 7:00 p.m. Bethel Park in Seneca Valley, 7:00 p.m. Brentwood at Yough, 7pm Carlynton at Carrick, 7pm Central Valley at Montour, 7:00 PM Charleroi in Monessen, 7 p.m Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:00 p.m. Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7:00pm East Allegheny at South Park, 7:00 PM Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:00 p.m. Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:00 p.m. Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:00 p.m. Freeport near Indiana, 7:00 p.m. General McLane at New Castle, 7:00 p.m. Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. Hempfield at North Hills, 7:00 PM Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:00 p.m. Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:00 PM Kiski area at Knoch, 7pm Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:00 p.m. March at Boone (Fla.), 7:00 p.m. McDowell at Woodland Hills, 8:00 p.m. McKeesport vs. Lake (Ohio) in Wolvarena, 5 p.m Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:00 PM Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:00 PM Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette's, 7:00pm New Brighton at Shenango, 7:00pm North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:00 p.m. Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:00 PM Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Rochester, 7:00 p.m. Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7pm Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:00 p.m. Pine-Richland at Hilliard Davidson, Ohio, 7:00 p.m. Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:00 PM Riverside at Hopewell, 7:00 PM Serra Catholic in California, 7 p.m. Shaler at Butler, 7pm South Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:00 p.m. South Side at Sto-Rox, 7pm St. Frances Regional Academy (Md.) in North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m State College at Gateway, 7:00 p.m. Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:00 PM Trinity at the Moon, 7:00 PM Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:00 PM University Prep in Hampton, 7:00 PM Valley at Southmoreland, 7:00 PM Washington at McGuffey, 7:00 p.m. Waynesburg Central at West Greene, 7:00 p.m. Western Beaver at Ambridge, 7pm Saturday Non-conference Beaver vs. Westinghouse in Wolvarena, 7pm Clairton vs. Steel Valley in Wolvarena, afternoon Cornell at Brashear, 1:00 p.m. Frazier at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m. Imani Christian vs. Philadelphia West Catholic in York, 10:30 am Penn Hills vs. Susquehanna Township in York, 1:30 p.m St. Frances Regional Academy (Md.) vs. Central Catholic in Wolvarena, 3:30 p.m

