Sports
2024 Western Pa. high school football schedule for week zero
By means of:
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | 6:40 PM
Friday
Non-conference
Albert Gallatin in Greensburg Salem, 7:00 p.m.
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7pm
Apollo Ridge at Leechburg, 7:00 PM
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:00 p.m.
Avella in Mapletown, 7 p.m
Avonworth at Burrell, 7:30pm
Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7:00 PM
Bentworth in Brownsville, 7:00 p.m.
Bethel Park in Seneca Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Brentwood at Yough, 7pm
Carlynton at Carrick, 7pm
Central Valley at Montour, 7:00 PM
Charleroi in Monessen, 7 p.m
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:00 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7:00pm
East Allegheny at South Park, 7:00 PM
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:00 p.m.
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:00 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:00 p.m.
Freeport near Indiana, 7:00 p.m.
General McLane at New Castle, 7:00 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at North Hills, 7:00 PM
Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:00 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:00 PM
Kiski area at Knoch, 7pm
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:00 p.m.
March at Boone (Fla.), 7:00 p.m.
McDowell at Woodland Hills, 8:00 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Lake (Ohio) in Wolvarena, 5 p.m
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette's, 7:00pm
New Brighton at Shenango, 7:00pm
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:00 p.m.
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Rochester, 7:00 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7pm
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:00 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hilliard Davidson, Ohio, 7:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:00 PM
Riverside at Hopewell, 7:00 PM
Serra Catholic in California, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7pm
South Allegheny at Ringgold, 7:00 p.m.
South Side at Sto-Rox, 7pm
St. Frances Regional Academy (Md.) in North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m
State College at Gateway, 7:00 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Baldwin, 7:00 PM
Trinity at the Moon, 7:00 PM
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:00 PM
University Prep in Hampton, 7:00 PM
Valley at Southmoreland, 7:00 PM
Washington at McGuffey, 7:00 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at West Greene, 7:00 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ambridge, 7pm
Saturday
Non-conference
Beaver vs. Westinghouse in Wolvarena, 7pm
Clairton vs. Steel Valley in Wolvarena, afternoon
Cornell at Brashear, 1:00 p.m.
Frazier at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Philadelphia West Catholic in York, 10:30 am
Penn Hills vs. Susquehanna Township in York, 1:30 p.m
St. Frances Regional Academy (Md.) vs. Central Catholic in Wolvarena, 3:30 p.m
|
Sources
2/ https://tribhssn.triblive.com/2024-western-pa-high-school-football-schedule-for-week-zero/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 Western Pa. high school football schedule for week zero
- Exclusive: UK MPs back Imran Khan for Oxford chancellor
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian territory as “resistance takes shape”.
- An earthquake was reported in Evans County, according to the USGS.
- Lord's, the home of cricket, will host a women's Test match for the first time in 2026
- As China celebrates Deng Xiaoping's legacy, the country finds itself at a crossroads again
- “India's policy was to maintain its distance. Now…”: Prime Minister in Poland
- FDA approves improved COVID-19 vaccine, expected to be available within days
- Indonesians attempt to storm parliament over election law
- Djokovic-Alcaraz, Swiatek-Gauff among possible US Open finals
- TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin opens Ultimate Table Tennis 2024
- Imran Khan's sister slams PTI leadership for postponing today's rally