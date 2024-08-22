2024-25 Minnesota Wild Roster Projection – Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild kick off the 2024-25 season in just under two months against former head coach Dean Evason and the Columbus Blue Jackets. The offseason has been fairly uneventful outside of the 2024 draft, where the Wild seemingly picked up a steal in Zeev Buium at No. 12 pick and a long-term Brock Faber extension. GM Bill Guerin also made a few small moves, acquiring Yakov Trenin, Jakub Laukoand Travis Boyd via trade and free agency.

Guerin didn’t stray far from his MO. He spent what little money he had left to sign a feisty bottom-six forward to a 4-year deal. He also extended Jake Middleton, a defenseman who was the best fit for the bottom pair, to a 4-year deal, just a year removed from signing multiple aging forwards to long-term deals with no-move clauses (NMCs). As a result, Minnesota’s young talent is being blocked by guys who don’t deserve to be ahead of them on the depth chart. But that’s another story for another day.

Without further ado, let’s try to predict what the Wild’s lineup will look like on opening night. I want to preface this by saying that this exercise is based solely on how well I think specific player skills fit together. It’s not necessarily what I think John Hynes will roll out against Columbus on October 10th.

1st line: Kirill Kaprizov – Joel Eriksson Ek – Matt Boldy

No surprise; the first line doesn't change at all. Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek and Boldy were one of the best lines in hockey during the second half of the season after Hynes split up old BFFs Kaprizov and Zuccarello. Kaprizov and Zuccarello are far too passive when on the ice together, and it's best for the team to have them on separate lines.

Eriksson Ek’s grinding style of play complements the raw skill of Kaprizov and Boldy, creating a dangerous trio that can open up the ice and take advantage of opposing teams’ mistakes with ease. A full season of these three will be fun to watch, and the hope is that they can take the next step together.

2nd line: Liam Ohgren – Marco Rossi – Mats Zuccarello

Ohgren, Rossi and Zuccarello would be a new look for Wild fans. Rossi is the team's best playmaking center and Zuccarello is too smart a player for Minnesota to relegate to the bottom six.

It’s going to be fun with Ohgren. He looked great in the small sample size of games he got at the end of last season, and Ohgren was dominant at every level before he reached the NHL. He’ll have to earn his spot on the team, but that shouldn’t be a problem. Ohgren has a motor that never stalls and an above-average NHL shot.

He won't blow you away with crazy moves or playmaking, but he's strong on his skates and isn't afraid to do the dirty work like many top-six players often are. Putting Ohgren, a power forward with a killer shot, next to two smaller playmakers makes too much sense to pass up.

3rd line: Marcus Foligno – Marat Khusnutdinov – Ryan Hartman

Foligno had a disappointing season after his big contract extension. Plagued by cold spells and an abdominal injury that eventually cost him his season ending injuryHe scored just 22 points in 55 games. To get value out of his four-year, $16 million extension, the Wild are hoping he can return to the way he played during the 2021-22 season, when he scored 42 points in 72 games. That will be tough, though, considering he’s on the wrong side of 30.

Hartman probably regressed last year as well. But if you look at his career, he's been pretty consistent. A lot of fans have high expectations for him because of the great numbers he put up when he played with Kaprizov and Zuccarello, but that's unrealistic and unfair to him now that he's not playing with them anymore.

Khusnutdinov will technically be a rookie this season. He struggled a bit on the offensive end, only scoring 4 points in 16 games last season, but the rest of his game has been near perfect. He shines on defense and is lightning fast in transition.

If he can develop into an average offensive player at the NHL level, he will be a huge asset to the Wild. Overall, I like the diversity of placing Foligno, a hard-hitting power forward, with the defensive speedster Khusnutdinov and the do-it-all, master of none player in Hartman.

It's fun to have a group of players who all play and think alike, but sometimes it can be even more valuable to have a trio of players who complement each other by all being good at different aspects of the game.

4th line: Jakob Lauko – Yakov Trenin – Marcus Johansson

A pretty typical conclusion. Lauko and Trenin are two rough and tough guys who don't hesitate to take the gloves off, and a marginally competent player in Johansson. I don't believe Johansson has earned the right to be on any of the other three lines due to his lackluster play last season, so I'm putting him here.

Even if they don’t get much playing time, this would be an exciting line to watch. Lauko and Trenin are new to the organization and fans have yet to see how they’ll look under Hynes. Johansson needs to recover or he’ll be back playing in Sweden this time next year.

1st pair: Jonas Brodin – Brock Faber

I’m not changing the first pair. Experts consider Brodin and Faber to be the best defensemen in the NHL, and Faber has 60-point-per-year potential. Their skating is generational, and the Wild will need them to block opponents’ top lines while playing 20+ minutes every night.

2nd pair: Jake Middleton– Jared Spurgeon

Getting this pair back together will be huge for the Wild this season. Middleton had a great season last year, with a career-high 25 points in 80 games. He's had to take on a bigger role due to injuries on the blue line, so I expect a dip in his offensive output. Still, it's good to know he can produce offensively when Minnesota needs him.

Spurgeon missed most of last season with hip and back injuries that required surgery. He looked his best in the 16 games he was able to play, and the hope is that he can pick up where he left off. They have good chemistry together, and all should be well as long as Spurgeon can come back healthy.

3rd pair: Declan Chisholm – Zach Bogosian

Chisholm and Bogosian are average defenders; their play is nothing special. The Wild won't ask too much of them. Bogosian is solid on the breakout and brings much-needed size. Chisholm has an above-average offensive game, though he won't get much power play time with Spurgeon returning to the lineup.

Goalkeepers: Filip Gustavsson – Marc-André Fleury

There were rumbling this offseason about a Gustavsson trade. Calling around to see what teams would offer him made sense, but selling him for a low price didn’t. Blue-chip prospect Jesper Wallstedt is on the verge of a full-time NHL entry, Gustavsson had a down year, and Fleury is likely entering the final season of his Hall of Fame career.

The smart move is to bank on Gus returning to his 2022-23 self and Fleury holding his own in 30-35 starts. Worst case scenario, the Wild have the best goalie prospect in the world to fill the void if one of them fails. Best case scenario is Gustavsson returning to his Vezina-caliber play and Fleury doing Fleury things while riding off into the sunset. That would give Wallstedt a chance to marinate in the AHL, so he'll be more than ready to be a starting goalie if his name is called.

Scratches: Jon MerrillFrederick Gaudreau and Travis Boyd

This Minnesota Wild team has some new faces and a lot of uncertainties. As we get closer to training camp and the regular season, it will be interesting to see who makes the cut and what the official lineup looks like.