Four Years to Qualify for LA: Are You in the '9% Club'?





August 22, 2024 | Paul Stimpson According to a recent survey, 9% of Britons believe they can qualify for the table tennis competition at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles if they start training today. The YouGov survey after the Paris Olympics found that 27% thought they would qualify for at least one sport if they completed the full four-year preparation in LA. Table tennis ranked fourth on the list of most likely sports, after 10m air rifle shooting at 15%, archery (13%) and badminton (10%). The research found that men were slightly more confident than women, while unsurprisingly, younger people were more confident than older people that they could meet the Olympic standards. In table tennis, 17% of 17-25 year olds believed they could qualify if they started training straight away. Among 25-49 year olds this had dropped to 12%, among 50-64 year olds to 6% and among 65+ year olds to 4%. Watch our video to see what happened when our willing volunteer Rachel put herself to the test against some members of the ParalympicsGB team at their training base in Sheffield and found out it wasn't as easy as she thought it would be. While it takes talent to compete in the Olympics, backed up by years of dedication and commitment, table tennis is one of the easiest sports on the Olympic program to get into. And who knows where your journey will take you next! Table tennis is accessible to everyone, is played in clubs and public places, is good for mental and physical health and is a fun and social sport. Table Tennis England can help you start your journey and support you along the way, whether you are an under 11 player with Olympic dreams, someone who wants to be more active and meet new people, or you want to volunteer to help others enjoy and achieve in the sport. See some options below. TT children TT Kidz is an inclusive and accessible program that children aged 7-11 can enjoy. They learn new skills, meet new friends, get fit and most importantly have fun! Bat & Chat Bat & Chat is an organised social table tennis session for people over 50. The sessions offer participants the opportunity to enjoy table tennis in a friendly and relaxed environment. Places to play Whether you fancy playing in a club, testing yourself in a local league or just want to have some fun at a public table, our community is here for you. Membership However you like to enjoy table tennis, we have a membership option for you. All our under 11 memberships are free! Volunteer work Volunteers are a vital part of the table tennis community and without them much of the table tennis activity would not take place. If you are interested in volunteering in any capacity please let us know.

