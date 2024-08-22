Sports
ICC plans millions of pounds extra for Test cricket through special cash fund | Cricket
Test cricket is set to set up a special fund as the International Cricket Council (ICC) hopes to increase match fees and stem the drain of talent to lucrative franchise leagues.
According to reports in AustraliaThe fund would introduce a minimum stipend of $10,000 (7,600) for Test matches for players, which would help national boards who now struggle to match the wages offered in T20 leagues around the world.
The Guardian understands the initiative has the backing of Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and reportedly in line to become the next ICC chairman, has also publicly backed a fund of $5 million, $10 million or more that would offset the costs incurred by poorer boards in staging Test cricket.
The ECB has shown it is prepared to help other governing bodies by introducing a touring fee when Zimbabwe visits England for a one-off Test next May. Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said last month that Zimbabwe would receive the fee next year.
Normally things happen this way [in bilateral cricket] “The touring team gets itself into the country and then it takes care of expenses, accommodation, everything else,” Gould told Sky Sports. “But there's no compensation for that team touring. Next year when we play Zimbabwe, there will be compensation for that team touring.
The four-day Test match against Zimbabwe will start at Trent Bridge on May 22, the ECB confirmed on Thursday when it announced the 2025 international fixtures.
The match marks a resumption of relations between the two sides, who have not played each other in a bilateral series since 2004. The ECB suspended ties with Zimbabwe in 2008 at the behest of the government over human rights concerns in the country. In the last Test between the two sides, at Lords in 2003, Jimmy Anderson took a five-wicket haul on his red-ball debut for England.
Welcoming Zimbabwe back for a men's Test match will be a historic moment, more than 20 years after their last visit, Gould said in a statement. Test cricket is so loved in this country, and we know we have an important role to play in supporting developing Test cricket nations so that this format of the game can flourish well into the future.
The ECB has also announced that India will visit England in 2026 to play the first-ever women’s Test at Lords. This follows the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s report, published last year, which said it was truly appalling that England women had never played a Test at the venue, known as the home of cricket. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance, Ould said.
Before that historic Test, the Indian women's team will tour England in 2025, where they will play five T20s and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22. The West Indies women's team will visit earlier in the summer, playing England in three T20s and three ODIs from May 21 to June 7.
After their single match against Zimbabwe next summer, England’s men will continue their Test commitments with a five-match series against India, starting at Headingley on June 20 and ending at the Oval, with the final Test on July 31. The other three Tests take place at Edgbaston, Lords and Old Trafford. The schedule is no different to England’s in 2023, when the final Test of the summer was completed before the start of August.
England's men's white-ball line-up welcomes the West Indies for three ODIs and three T20s between the Zimbabwe and India Tests. South Africa will tour in September and will also play three ODIs and three T20s against the hosts. England will then visit Ireland for three ODIs from September 17-21. Venues for the series have yet to be confirmed.
