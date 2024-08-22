Tennis Announces 2024-25 Schedule – University of Missouri Athletics





COLUMBIA, Missouri. On Thursday, August 22, University of Missouri Tennis announced its 2024-25 schedule. The Tiger Tournament features 14 home matches. Mizzou's roster includes nine teams in the top 75 as ranked by the (ITA) as of June 10. The Tigers return three from last season's roster: juniors Andrea Artimedi and seniors Sophia McLellan And Mother Canet Head coach Bianca Turati acquired two transfers and four first-year players to complete the 2024-25 squad. The 2024-25 season begins with the fall schedule on Sept. 13 at the Penn Invite, followed by the ITA Regional Championship on Oct. 9. Mizzou then heads to TCU for an invitational on Halloween before concluding with hidden duals at FIU on Jan. 9. The Tigers open their spring schedule with two straight home games, with a doubleheader on Jan. 18 against South Dakota and Northern Illinois, followed by a matchup against Drake on Jan. 25. Mizzou travels to the Land of 10,000 Lakes for matches against Minnesota on Feb. 7 and Colorado State and St. Thomas on Feb. 9. Tennis is home for two weeks, welcoming Western Illinois and Lindenwood on Feb. 22, Vanderbilt on Feb. 23, No. 33 Alabama on Feb. 28 and Mississippi State on March 2 before traveling to Norman, Okla. and Fayetteville, Arkansas. The match against No. 19 Oklahoma is on March 7, while the match against No. 42 Arkansas is on March 9. The Black and Gold will host No. 11 Texas and No. 1 Texas A&M at home on March 14 and 16. The Tigers then travel to No. 14 Florida on March 21 and No. 17 Auburn on March 23. Mizzou plays Ole Miss at home on March 28 before playing away at No. 28 LSU on March 30, South Carolina on April 4 and No. 3 Georgia on April 6. Mizzou closes the regular season at home by hosting Tennessee on April 11, followed by a doubleheader with Kentucky and Lindenwood on April 13. The SEC Tournament begins on April 16 and will be held this year in Auburn, Alabama. FOLLOW THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Tennis. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Tennis) and following us on X (@Mizzou_Tennis) and Instagram (Mizzou.Tennis).

