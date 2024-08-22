I'm surprised that I'll miss taking my kids to hockey practice, but not the smell of their bags.

Open this photo in the gallery: Illustration by Juliana Neufeld

First person is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Do you have a story to tell? Check out our guidelines on tgam.ca/essayguide.

I grew up in England playing soccer. I never really understood the nuances of hockey (or ice hockey, as I called it, until Uncle Brian suggested I drop the ice now that I live in Canada). But when junior hockey season starts this fall, it will be the first time in 15 years that my wife and I won’t have to drive the boys to hockey games, practices, or tournaments.

I can't say we didn't look forward to this sometimes. In the beginning, our two oldest played hockey, and when the oldest switched to swimming, the youngest started, so we've had two of us on the ice almost all the time, playing for different teams, sometimes on opposite sides of town.

There have been more than a few moments of frustration. When they were younger, they got the early ice, which I would grumble about because how can I possibly get home from work, get a kid ready, and be at a game or practice at 5:30? But when they got to 15, 16, 17 and were on the late ice, we started grumbling about an hour and a half practice that started at 9:15? On a Tuesday? Forty minutes from where we live?

The worst part was of course all the training. Take a 90 minute training that starts at 8pm during the week. Coach wants the boys to be there 30 minutes early, so that’s 7:30pm. And it’s a 45 minute drive, even though the drive home is 30 minutes without traffic.

So that means leaving home at 6:45 and being home by 10, right? Well, not quite, because you also have to add to that the 30 minutes that guys seem to have to sit in the locker room after a game or practice for some godforsaken reason while you stand waiting at a closed ice rink in a dark industrial estate, kicking up your heels and checking your phone to see if there’s any news, but of course there isn’t because you’ve already read and reread everything and read today’s Wordle.

Eventually, immune to the smell of their hockey bags, they stroll out of the locker room, headphones on, ready to listen to Drake and not have a single conversation the entire way home. The 90-minute practice lasts about four hours. There are a few of them a week. Per kid.

Matches are great (even better when you win), but they also take place far away. For these matches, you have to be there an hour beforehand and the coach will go over them afterwards. So the time you spend in the locker room is about 50 minutes.

Then there are the tournaments. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Philadelphia and Chicago by bus, with a loud speaker and 16 teenage boys singing out of tune for nine hours. And we didn’t officially go to either city, we went somewhere on the outskirts of the city.

Last year my youngest son switched to basketball and at the end of the season this spring my middle son decided he wasn't going to play next year because he wanted to focus on Grade 12. So, thank God that's all over. Right?

Not so much, actually. Now that it’s here, it feels like something will be missing when the leaves change color this year. Something important. It turns out there’s something very special about hockey.

A lot of growing up happens on the hockey rink. At first you’re in the locker room with them, helping them put on elbow pads and shin guards, but pretty soon they want to do it themselves and you’re relegated to tying skates. Until they can do that, they can do it themselves and they kindly advise you that your presence in the locker room is unnecessary. It’s great to see your child become independent, but it’s a little strange because it seems like hockey is teaching them this, not you.

Similar things happen on the ice. One of the smaller players on your kid’s team gets checked or hit and your kid, tiny as he is, steps forward, pushes back, ends up in the penalty box and you realize what he’s done. No, he didn’t commit a penalty. He stood up for someone else, stood up to a bully. And you couldn’t be prouder. Of course, you’ve talked about this at home, but you have a sneaking feeling that he didn’t learn this from you, he discovered it on the rink. On the ice. With his team.

And that wasted time in the locker room before and after the game, so unique to hockey? Well, it turns out that they were there, on their own and away from their parents, training as a team of peers how to deal with adversity, celebrate success, take responsibility, and give and receive criticism. Impressively, they inevitably emerged from a frustrating loss somewhat less discouraged.

The truth is, no matter how hard we try to prepare our children for all of life's eventualities, some things can only be learned through experience. And I've never seen a better place than the hockey rink.

So, cheers to hockey! Despite all the driving, waiting and washing, I’m glad we got our boys on the ice. But I won’t miss the smell of those hockey bags.

Mark Angus Hamlin lives in Toronto.