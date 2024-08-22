Women's tennis adds five for 2024-2025 seasons





RIO GRAND VALLEY The head coach of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team West Nott announced five new players for the squad for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday. Maria Bakhtina , Luna Buijtenhuijs , Madeleine Joffe , Rhea Makesar And Hitakamaya Narwhal will join four returnees on the Vaqueros roster for the upcoming fall and spring seasons. This recruiting class is a mix of freshmen and transfers, and Nott expects the newcomers to quickly compete for lineup spots. “We have five new players coming in and we are very excited about the impact they are going to have on the program. They all love the game and know what it takes to be successful,” Nott said. Bakhtina is a 6-0 freshman from Yekaterinburg, Russia, majoring in graphic design. She was the doubles champion at the 2023 ITF J5 Tbilisi tournament, hosted in Georgia, and the runner-up at the 2022 ITF J5 Yerevan tournament, hosted in Armenia. Nott said she has a strong serve and smooth ground strokes from both wings and is looking forward to seeing her athleticism in action. Buijtenhuijs, a 5-5 freshman from Lanton, France, is a multidisciplinary studies major. Nott called the left-hander a great athlete who moves well, comes out of the corners explosively and finishes aggressively around the net, which will be a valuable asset for doubles play. Joffe is a 5-9 sophomore transfer from Florida Gulf Coast. The Paris, France native helped FGCU to a 14-10 overall record. She was named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and appeared in five games for FGCU, which reached the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Tournament Championship game. Nott called Joffe a highly skilled, strong player with a powerful serve and accurate, consistent groundstrokes. Makesar comes to UTRGV after playing one season at South Florida. The 5-2 sophomore from Perth, Australia will study biology/exercise science with the goal of attending medical school. She appeared in six games in the 2024 dual match season for USF. Makesar was a three-time captain of the Western Australia State Team and was a member of the 2020 Australian Junior Team. Nott said the left-hander is very skilled and attacks and throws darts around the court. Narwal, a 5-2 sophomore from Haryana, India, comes to UTRGV after playing one season at South Dakota. She had an overall singles record of 8-3 and went 10-5 in doubles to help South Dakota finish second in the Summit League regular season and conference tournament. Narwal was a top 10 player in India in the Under-16 and U-18 divisions and was a top 25 player. She was recognized by South Dakota’s business school for her academic success in 2023-24. Nott called Narwal a feisty player who can adapt to a variety of situations. She is also left-handed and has the ability to place balls accurately and consistently in tight spaces. “Mariia brings a huge smile to the team atmosphere and I truly believe she will thrive in a team environment and play with great pride. Luna is willing to go the extra mile to make life difficult for her opponents and will be a great asset to our team. Madeleine's strength will be the mental intangibles she brings with her mindset and ability to process information under pressure. Rhea is an extremely hardworking woman who is professional in her process and will add a lot of value to our team culture. Hitakamya is always thinking on the court, is very team-oriented and will be a tough player who lifts up those around her,” Nott said. “We have a lot of hard work to do to build our team culture. This will be a big fall for us and we can't wait to get on the court and get started with this group.” Support UTRGV Women's Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|Follow us on Twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

