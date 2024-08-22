Sports
Indian Sports Highlights, August 22: Neeraj Runner-Up in Lausanne DL; Four Golds at Under-17 Wrestling World Championships; Archana Kamath Quits TT
Hello and welcome to ESPN India's daily blog where we keep you updated with all the updates from the dynamic world of Indian sports including news, scores, fixtures, results and commentary.
After a busy two weeks with the Olympic Games in Paris, things should be a bit quieter now. However, there are still some consequences of Paris.
And then there is the run-up to the Paralympic Games, which start in a week.
LIVE UPDATES
Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes second
Neeraj needed the second-best throw of his life to claim second place in the Lausanne Diamond League, with Anderson Peters taking first. More details in our report, here.
Wrestling: Aditi, Neha, Pulkit, Mansi win gold at U-17 World Championship
After Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi won bronze medals yesterday, Indian women wrestlers Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha (57kg) and Pulkit (65kg) recorded a golden day by winning their respective categories at the U-17 World Wrestling Championship.
Aditi became champion in the 43kg class by beating Greece's Maria Louiza Gkika 7-0 in the title fight.
In the 57kg final, Neha, who hails from Vinesh Phogat's village, overpowered Japan's So Tsutsuitsui as she stood out with her double-leg attacks. Neha hardly gave her rival a chance in the gold medal match.
In the 65kg final, Pulkit faced neutral athlete Daria Frolova and won 6-3. She was 5-0 up but gave away a pushout point and a warning late in the match, allowing Frolova to take three points. Frolova made a desperate attempt to make the winning move, but Pulkit defended well in the final 20 seconds to claim the title.
Mansi Lather led 5-0 in her 73kg final against Hanna Pirskaya, but she defeated her opponent by a fall to win in another dominant display, giving India four gold medals in the competition.
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat claims security of women wrestlers withdrawn; court passes interim order to restore security
In a disturbing update, Vinesh Phogat claims that the safety of the women wrestlers who will testify against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is being questioned. He wrote on social media, “Delhi Police has withdrawn security of the women wrestlers who will testify against Brij Bhushan in court.”
, @DelhiPolice @DCWDelhi @NCWIndia
– Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 22, 2024
The three women wrestlers later filed a petition in a Delhi court seeking security, with the court passing an interim order directing the Delhi Police to provide security to the wrestler who is testifying tomorrow. The security will remain in place till further orders from the court.
Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh survives against Praggnanandhaa
World Champion D Gukesh survived a tough game against compatriot R Praggnanandhaa to lose to a draw in the third round of the Sinquefield Cup in the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.
Gukesh had a fantastic start as Black pieces from a Catalan Opening by Praggnanandhaa and was able to blitz 18 moves in about four minutes on his clock, with Praggnanandhaa an hour behind the clock. After the dust settled, the players settled into a somewhat complicated rook and pawn endgame that should have been a draw with correct play.
However, it was not to be as Gukesh made an optical error and found himself in a lost position, and to his great surprise he was relieved when Praggnanandhaa could not find the right path to victory. Praggnanandhaa has not defeated Gukesh in a classic match since 2022, and his hunt for an elusive victory continued here too.
What an escape for Gukesh! He saves the lost end against Pragg in the 3rd round of the #SinquefieldCup. photo.twitter.com/X6S0BVq8X0
– Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) August 21, 2024
On a day when things were finally starting to get going, tour leader Alireza Firouzja got lucky against his French teammate Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, drawing in a clearly worse position through repetition. Nodirbek Abdusattorov's blunder cost him dearly, as Fabiano Caruana turned the tide and took his first win of the tournament.
Ian Nepomniachtchi also secured a win against Anish Giri, who couldn't keep up after an unconventional opening in the first. Reigning world champion Ding Liren from China also created enough chances for himself against Wesley So, only to blow them away in no time.
With six rounds remaining in the ten-player double round-robin tournament, Firouzja and Nepomniachtchi now share the lead with two of the three possible points.
Gukesh will take on Firouzja in the fourth round, while Praggnanandhaa will take on Giri.
Archana Kamath quits table tennis to pursue higher education
Indian table tennis player Archana Kamath, who was part of the Indian women's team that reached a historic quarter-final at the Paris Olympics earlier this month, has decided to retire from playing the sport professionally and focus on her further education. In a interview with The Indian ExpressArchana's coach Anshu Garg said she was doing well and had climbed the rankings in the past few months. “But I think she had already decided to go.”
Archana's father Girish said she has completed the requirements for a master's degree in International Relations, Strategies and Effects and that she “has taken this difficult step without any regrets and after giving her best for the sport and the country.”
Archana, 24, is also not playing in the Ultimate Table Tennis League, which starts today.
World Under-17 Wrestling Championships: Four Indian women in final
The Indian wrestlers made their mark on Wednesday when all four of them – Aditi Kumari, Neha, Pulkit and Mansi Lather – reached the final of the World Under-17 Wrestling Championship.
Aditi defeated Ukrainian Karolina Shperyk via technical superiority and followed this up with a victory over Marriem Mohamed Abdelaal (4-2) to set up the 43kg semi-final against Aleksandra Berezovskaia. She then outclassed Berezovskaia to set up a title clash with Greece's Maria Louiza Gkika.
In the 57kg division, Neha was in brilliant form as she reached the semi-finals without dropping a single point. She defeated her Greek rival Mairi Mani and then won by technical superiority against Miranda Kapanadze of Georgia. Next up was Anna Stratan of Kazakhstan, whom she defeated 8-4 to advance to the final where she will face So Tsutsuitsui of Japan.
Solid from NEHA as she reaches the 57kg final
Solid from NEHA as she reaches the 57kg final

U17 World Championships live https://t.co/DyIQNCXx22#wrestling #uww #wrestlingman photo.twitter.com/pm0jitxidZ
-United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 21, 2024
Pulkit (65kg) defeated Egypt's Maram Ibrahim Aly 3-0 to advance to the final, while Mansi lost only two points in the 73kg final, where she will face Hanna Pirskaya.
India has already won two medals in the Greco-Roman event with world number 2 Ronak winning bronze in the 110kg class while Sainath Pardhi extended India's tally by beating Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl in the bronze play-off in the 51kg class.
What is there to do today?
-
Athletics: The big man is back! Fresh off his silver medal at the Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Lausanne Diamond League, although Parisian gold medallist Arshad Nadeem is understandably out.
-
Badminton: The Japan Open Super 750 has begun. Sathish Kumar Karunakaran is the only Indian left in the fray after a series of retirements yesterday.
-
To play chess: World Champion D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa in action during the Sinquefield Cup tournament in Saint Louis.
We also continue to receive more responses from Indian athletes returning after participating in the Paris Olympics, and from athletes participating in the upcoming Paralympic Games.
What happened yesterday?
-
Wrestling: India's Greco-Roman wrestler Ronak Dahiya won bronze at the Under-17 World Championships, while Aditi Kumari, Neha and Pulkit reached the semi-finals in the women's event.
-
Badminton: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was the only Indian to survive in the Japan Open after Kiran George, Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda, Sumeeth and Sikki Reddy all lost.
-
Football: NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong played a derby in Northeast India in the semi-finals of the Durang Cup, after beating Indian Army (2-0) and East Bengal (2-1) respectively in the quarter-finals.
-
Football: Manolo Marquez has announced a likely squad of 26 players for the upcoming Intercontinental Cup in September.
|
