Granville Central cancels football season over attendance concerns





As North Carolina high school football teams prepare to kick off the regular season, one team is preparing to shut it all down. Granville Central High School will not field a football team this season due to a lack of participation, the school's athletic director confirmed to HighSchoolOT on Thursday. “We don’t have a team this year. Participation and declining daily attendance are factors,” said athletic director Richard Givens. The school will not field junior or university teams. Granville Central was not scheduled to play this week, but was scheduled to open its season next Friday with a home game against Cedar Ridge. The Panthers also had non-conference games scheduled against Bunn and Wake Christian. Granville Central is a member of the Northern Lakes 2A/3A Conference, which also includes the football teams of Carrboro, J.F. Webb, Louisburg, South Granville, Southern Durham and Vance County. Granville Central went 1-9 last season. Earlier this month, Patton High School announced that it will not field a varsity football team this season. Patton also cited a lack of participation as a reason, but will field a junior varsity team this season with hopes of returning to varsity competition in the future. In February, Jones Senior announced that it would not field an 11-man football team this year, instead playing eight-man football. School district officials said at the time that they hope Jones will return to 11-man football in the future. While concerns about football participation have been a major topic in high school sports across the country for more than a decade, North Carolina has seen two consecutive years of increased participation in the sport. In 2023, North Carolina added 1,266 football players and reported 29,075 football players in the state. Participation is up more than 13% since the COVID-19 pandemic, when participation reached its lowest level since at least 2002. Nationally, 11-man football is the most popular high school sport for students to participate in. The sport has grown two years in a row across the country. According to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations, 1,031,508 high school athletes participated in 11-man football last year.

