For the first time in 90 years: India and England to make cricket history at Lord's







The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that London's iconic Lord's Stadium will host a women's Test for the first time ever in 2026, when England take on India. Lord's has never hosted a Test match since the women's game was founded in 1936. ECB made the announcement as part of its recently released 2025 men's and women's home international fixtures. “It has also been confirmed that India Women will return for a one-off Test match at Lord's in 2026 – the first ever women's Test to be held at the Home of Cricket. England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord's in front of a record crowd of 21,610 for the past three years, with another match scheduled for next year, but this will be the first time the stadium has hosted a women's Test match,” the ECB said in a statement. “I played 15 Tests for England during my career but none of them were at Lord's,” said Claire Taylor, one of England's top women and chair of the MCC cricket committee. “I am therefore very happy with this news, and especially for the players who will make history by playing in this competition in 2026. “Young girls playing all over the country can now aspire to play Test match cricket at the Home of Cricket. It is clear evidence that cricket is a game for everyone.” But in the 2025 season, the England women's team will not play a home Test for the second year in a row. Both the West Indies men's and West Indies women's teams will visit between May and June for a white-ball series, with three Twenty20 internationals and three One-Day Internationals in each series. The England men's team will play South Africa in September and travel to Ireland at the end of that month. England will also play a Test match against Zimbabwe next year after a gap of more than twenty years. The one-off match, the first between England and Zimbabwe since 2003, will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from May 22. “It is a historic moment to welcome Zimbabwe back for a men's Test match, more than 20 years after their last visit,” ECB chief executive Richard Gould said after England's 2025 home season international fixtures were announced. “Test cricket is so loved in this country and we know we have an important role to play in supporting emerging Test cricket nations so that the sport can continue to flourish for a long time to come.” The match against Zimbabwe will be followed by five Test matches against India, starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The fifth Test match against India, scheduled for August 4, is the final Test match England play before they attempt to regain the Ashes in a 2025-26 series in Australia. (With AFP inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/first-time-in-90-years-india-england-set-to-script-cricket-history-at-lords-6394073 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos