OHSAA Field Hockey Preview: Shaker Heights Sets the Tone, Can Anyone Keep Up in 2024?





CLEVELAND, Ohio There are fewer than a dozen schools with field hockey in cleveland.com's seven-county coverage area in Northeast Ohio. But the quality is high. Much of that is thanks to Shaker Heights, which has reached the state semifinals the past three years. But their success goes back even further. The Raiders have won eight regional titles, appeared in five state semifinals and two state finals in the past 11 years. They also won a title, in 2014 (the second in the program's history). Can the Raiders continue their state final four streak and maybe break through this year? We won't know until October. Below is a look at Northeast Ohio's teams at the start of the season, including the top state title contenders and top challengers: Contender Shaker Heights Last season: 14-6-2, state semi-finalist About the Raiders: The Raiders have a ton of talent and experience returning this season, and much of that will be back in 2025 and beyond. Nina Yacovone leads the group after a first-team all-state season as a freshman last year. Charlotte Juan (senior), a first-team all-region selection last season, is joined by second-team selections Elena Girault (senior), Eleanor Miller (junior) and Elizabeth Wilson (sophomore) as key returnees. Juan led the Raiders in points and tied Miller for last season’s leading scorer. Their schedule includes three teams that have won the last five state titles, as well as two current two-time Michigan state champions. Expect coach Ashley Boorstein’s team to come through all that and be ready to compete for another state title. Challengers Hudson Last season: 12-7-1, regional semifinalist. About the Explorers: The Explorers are looking to return to the state semifinals for the first time since 2020, when they finished second in the state. They have five returning players who earned all-region recognition last season. The group is led by seniors Lexie St. Pierre and Mackie Stickler, who were both first-teamers and combined for 14 goals and eight assists last season. They’re also both committed to play lacrosse in college (St. Pierre at Louisville, Stickler at Ohio State). Second-team all-region player Sara Killeen (senior) is also back. Seniors Gabi Censoprano and Olivia Ott earned honorable mention honors. That group will look to lead the Explorers to another deep postseason run. Last season, they were eliminated from the regional playoffs with a 4-0 loss to Magnificat in the semifinals. Magnificat Last season: 15-5-1, regional finalist. About the Blue Streaks: After losing 4-1 to Shaker Heights in last season’s regional final, the Blue Streaks said goodbye to a strong senior class. But a handful of players who were part of last season’s success are still there, including senior captain Alice Stein, a first-team all-state selection last season, and senior goalie Tea Jerro, who was second-team all-region. Senior captain Sophia Khoury and Olivia Thompson are also back. Hathaway Brown Last season: 8-5-1, regional quarterfinalist. About the Blazers: The Blazers had an 11-year streak of state semifinal appearances from 2002-12. That included two state titles. If they take back the baton from Shaker Heights this season, they'll likely be led by seniors Veronica Santelli and Anna Morgan, who combined for 11 goals last season and were both second team all-region. Hawks Last season: 6-7-2, regional semifinalist. About the Hawks: The regional semifinals have been a tough climb for the Hawks in recent years. Last season, they lost 8-0 to Shaker Heights in the semifinals. That came before three years of close calls: a 2-1 shootout loss to Hudson in 2022, a 2-0 loss to Shaker Heights in 2021 and a 1-0 loss to Magnificat in 2020. If the Hawks break through this season, senior River Zashin will likely play a big role. She had 14 goals and eight assists last season, earning first-team honors in the region. Junior Charlie Solganik and sophomores Maeve Bower and Addie Libbey are also expected to contribute big this season.

