



Aug 23, 2024 | 05:22 hrs IST Royal Ruby crowned table tennis champions Team herald PANJIM: Royal Ruby defeated M&S Titans 3-2 to emerge champions in the MTTCL 4.0 Masters Table Tennis Champions League organised by Peddem Sports Club in association with Goa Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) recently at the Multi-Purpose Stadium in Peddem, Mapusa. The competition saw the participation of 12 corporate teams who competed for a total prize pool of Rs 100,000. In the group stage, Parrikar Smashers and Estilo Legends dominated Group A and Group B respectively, while YS Dempo Mavericks and Burye Enterprises secured the second spot in their groups. These four teams, along with Suzuki-B N Thakur, Royal Ruby, UK Ultra and M&S Titans, reached the quarterfinals. Vicky 10, Diya Enterprise, Tuff Security Services and Divine Angels put up a strong fight but were eliminated in the league stage. The quarter-finals were full of surprises as both group leaders, Parrikar Smashers and Estilo Legends, were knocked out in thrilling matches, with both losing 3-2. Parrikar Smashers were defeated by M&S Titans while Estilo Legends were swept aside by Royal Ruby. The second-placed teams were also in for a surprise, with YS Dempo Mavericks losing 3-1 to UK Ultra and Burye Enterprises narrowly losing 3-2 to Suzuki-BN Thakur. In the semi-finals, M&S Titans secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Suzuki-B N Thakur, while Royal Ruby defeated UK Ultra 3-0. The final was a nail-biting affair, with Royal Ruby eventually defeating M&S Titans 3-2 in a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Each match in the tournament consisted of five doubles matches. The winning Royal Ruby team consisted of Satyam Thakral (team owner), Shawn Soares (captain), Prashant Kaisare, Prakash Alphonso, Suresh Karapurkar, Siddharth Govekar and Milind Salkar. The runners-up, M&S Titans, consisted of Mark Cordeiro (team owner), Yusuf Sheikh (captain), Ratnadeep Shivani, Dinesh Shetty, Vinay Raikar, Prashant Kamat and Vikas Prabhu. Earlier, the competition was inaugurated by Sports Minister Govind Gaude in the presence of former Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo; SAG Executive Director Dr Geeta Nagvekar; GTTA President Sudin Verenkar; Peddem Sports Club President Mayur Sawkar and the team owners. The closing ceremony was graced by GTTA EC Member Kabir Pinto Makhija, Chaitanya Tarcar, Mayur Sawkar and other dignitaries along with the team owners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldgoa.in/Sports/Royal-Ruby-crowned-table-tennis-champions/225091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos