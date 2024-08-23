Pakistani duo produces rare feat in cricket by scoring 4 runs, fans stunned. Watch

In one of the rare instances in Test cricket, Pakistani duo Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan had to run between the wickets to add 4 runs to their tally on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh. It was Shakeel who drove a ball to mid-off off the bowling of Nahid Rana. Shoriful Aslam, placed at mid-off, managed to get his hand on the ball, thereby reducing its speed. Although his fielding prevented the ball from hitting the boundary, the Pakistani duo still managed to run between the wickets and complete four runs.

The ball stopped at the long-off boundary after hitting Sharful's hand, prompting Najmul Hossain Shanto to chase it down. Shanto had to run from the mid-on region all the way to the boundary to pick up the ball, giving the batters ample time to make four runs.

Non-striker Mohammad Rizwan looked quite tired towards the end of the act and threw his gloves and bat on the ground to catch his breath. Here's the video:

Pakistan started well on Day 2 after losing 4 wickets on Day 1. Players like Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood and Babar Azam departed before even reaching double figures. Saim Ayub was dismissed for 57 before Shakeel and Rizwan also scored their respective half-centuries.

The duo of Shoriful Islam (2-30) and Mahmud (2-33) provided a shock for Pakistan after a delayed start of 230 minutes due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

Shoriful removed home captain Shan Masood for six and then star player Babar Azam hit the ball away for a two-ball duck before Pakistan retrieved the ball on a green pitch.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wasted no time in sending Pakistan to bat after winning the toss, making the score 81-3 off 81 at teatime.

Mahmud provided the first breakthrough for the visitors when Abdullah Shafique was neatly caught by Zakir Hasan for two in the fourth over.

Shoriful then made sure Masood was caught behind the ball after a sharp delivery as Bangladesh successfully checked a 'not out' decision by South African referee Adrian Holdstock.

Azam scored a leg-side ball in Shoriful's next over and was caught by wicketkeeper Liton Das. This was his first home-ground duck in 14 Tests.

With AFP inputs