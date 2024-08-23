Field Hockey: Aurora Field Hockey Season 2024 at a Glance

AURORA| The 2024 pre-season field hockey season for Aurora teams at a glance:
Teams:The state has a total of 16 field hockey programs, three of which are from the Aurora area: Grandview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill (a co-op with players from other schools in the area).
Coaches: Grandview Alex Smit; Jesuit of the King Spencer Wagner; Smoky Hill Lisa Griffiths
Last year: Two Aurora programs qualified to compete in the 2023 competition, as Regis Jesuit earned an automatic spot in the eight-team playoff bracket as the No. 3 overall seed, while Smoky Hill earned a spot in a play-in game. The Buffaloes lost a 2-1 decision to Mountain Vista, which advanced to the playoff bracket, while the Raiders lost a 1-0 overtime game to Denver East in the state quarterfinals. …Regis Jesuit’s final record was 10-4-2, while Smoky Hill finished 6-9-1 and Grandview went 0-14-1.
Regular season/post season: The regular hockey season begins on August 22 and runs through October 24, when all 16 teams are seeded into postseason pools based on the Colorado High School Activities Association Seeding Index. First-round games are played October 28-29 with higher seedings, with winners advancing to the championship pool and losers advancing to the consolation finals. The postseason concludes at All-City Stadium in Denver with the championship semifinals (November 4) and consolation finals (November 5), followed by the championship games for both teams on November 6 (consolation finals at 5 p.m., championship at 6:45 p.m.).
News and notes: Regis Jesuit’s loss in last season’s quarterfinals snapped a streak of five straight seasons of reaching the state championship game and marked the first time it had failed to reach at least the semifinals since 2016. The Raiders had 11 seniors. …Smoky Hill qualified for a play-in game each of the past two seasons. …In the Colorado High School Activities preseason coaches poll, Regis Jesuit is ranked No. 3 behind Colorado Academy and Cherry Creek, while Smoky Hill is ranked No. 10. …Smoky Hill graduated 12 seniors
