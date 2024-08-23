Sports
Nick Kyrgios returns to court with tennis future uncertain
Nick Kyrgios is very happy with this version of himself after his injury.
The Australian tennis star has not played since competing at the ATP Finals in November 2022, the final tournament of the season, apart from a short match at an ATP event in Stuttgart, Germany in June 2023, due to surgeries on his wrist and knee.
After months of rehabilitation, the 29-year-old Kyrgios returned to competition this week and played inthe ultimate tennis matchNew York at Forest Hills Stadium on Thursday.
“When you come back from an injury like this, you learn a lot about yourself. I wouldn't be able to get through this if I wasn't super patient,” Kyrgios told The Post ahead of his match against Casper Ruud in the UTS New York debut, which runs through Friday. “Most athletes, if they had these injuries, they wouldn't be as patient as I've been with them.
“It’s been a long process to be able to hit a tennis ball again, to be honest. I was hitting completely soft balls like you would at 10 years old and now it’s back to normal.
“I still have high expectations for myself (after the injury). I want to go out there and compete for titles and win big matches… Especially with my wrist… I think I’ve come back quite well. I’m playing tennis again.”
In January, Kyrgios said he was at a crossroads in his career in an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald, headlined: “I am considering retirement and will not be available for the Paris Olympics.”
He followed that up with an instagram story who said any speculation he had “retired” was “absolute nonsense” and said he would be back.
Kyrgios, who also has a growing career in television, kept his word.
He said the UTS will be “a good benchmark” for his recovery and that future tournaments are on his agenda.
“I'm back to the point now where I can serve at almost 100 percent and play the tennis I was playing before the injuries. But now I'm playing again. The fact that I'm at the point where I'm considering playing the UTS and playing tournaments is a success in itself.
“I just take it day by day… There were times in recovery when I didn't think I would ever come back.”
Kyrgios made it clear that he still has a lot to offer on the court.
However, he has no plans to slow down his adventures outside of the sport, including his podcast “Good Trouble,” which he commentates and broadcasts.
“I knew tennis was the vehicle to open up life. I was never really the type to wake up and do everything and spend every second and every moment on the court.
“And I'm not saying that's a bad thing, because you know, there are plenty of players who do that and they're super dedicated. [down to] Every meal, every action, every minute is 'what makes me better on the tennis court?' And that's fine too.
“But that's just never been my personality. I've had a lot of success as a tennis player, and it would be selfish to always want more. There are plenty of athletes around the world who haven't had the success that I've had, and I think that's why I'm enjoying the last stage of my career more and more.”
Kyrgios was calm and confident as he explained that he was at peace with his tennis career.
“[Now] I'm just going through a day-to-day process and enjoying warming up or doing things. I can't just go out on the court right now without warming up and then I'm playing. Those are the little things that I enjoy doing right now.
“Whenever I'm done playing, there's still plenty of things I can continue to do that I can impact the world with. And I think I can make my mark in other ways.
“I don’t introduce myself as, ‘Hi, I’m Nick, the tennis player.’ There are plenty of different ways to communicate, I think.”
Kyrgios was a commentator for ESPN and Eurosport during the Australian Open in January this year.
He will continue his work as a commentator for ESPN during the 2024 US Open next week.
“Commentating was pretty easy,” Kyrgios said. “I mean, I've been playing tennis since I was seven years old, but I've spent the last 20 years of my life just watching, playing and being so involved.
“But, interviewing [guests] “I think 'Good Trouble' was easy, but it was definitely intimidating at times when they were asking some pretty personal questions. You had to be a little bit on your guard and be careful with their feelings… I think I'm getting better with every episode.”
Kyrgios also played an exhibition doubles match with Naomi Osaka as part of the first Mixed Madness event during the fan week leading up to the US Open.
The duo, who wore matching Kobe Bryant Lakers jerseys, lost to Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova,
The late Bryant would have turned 46 on Friday.
|
