International competitions at Lords in 2025





MCC is pleased to confirm details of the four international competitions that will take place at Lord's in 2025. England will play home matches at Lord's against the men's and women's teams of India, and the men's team of South Africa. As previously announced, the final of the ICC World Test Championship will also come to the Home of Cricket for the first time next year. Register your interest for 2025 Today's announcement by the England and Wales Cricket Board also included the historic news that Lord's will host its first ever women's Test match, between England and India, in 2026. [link sentence to WTM26 story]. In 2025, England will welcome India from Thursday, July 10 for the third men's Test in the five-match series between the sides. India will be hoping for a repeat of their last Test match visit to Lord's in 2021, when they beat England by 151 runs. England women will host India on Saturday, July 19, in a One-Day International. The two sides met at Lord's in the same format in 2022, in what was the final match of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami's decorated international career. On Thursday 4 September we conclude a fantastic summer of international cricket with a men's ODI Day/Night between England and South AfricaIt will be the Proteas' first visit to Lord's to play England in this format since 2017, when they triumphed by seven wickets. “The announcement of our international fixtures is always an exciting day for the club, our members and cricket fans, home and away.” Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, said: “It is a privilege for us to host international cricket at Lord's, featuring England's men's and women's teams, and we are extremely honoured and excited to add the ICC World Test Championship Final to our international fixture list next year. It is the perfect setting for the final of any international tournament and this will be a magnificent spectacle. “The confirmation of these fixtures creates a buzz for an unforgettable summer of cricket at the Ground and we look forward to opening our gates to everyone who wants to enjoy all that Lord’s has to offer.” International competitions at Lord's in 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final – Dates TBC

England v India Rothesay Men's Test Match – Thursday 10th to Monday 14th July

England v India Metro Bank Women ODI – Sunday 19th July

England v South Africa Metro Bank Men's ODI – Thursday 4th September

