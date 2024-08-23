US Open Preview: Reigning Champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff to Headline Final Tennis Tournament of 2024





US Open tennis: three things to watch out for The top 128 male and female singles players will take to the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centerwith doubles, mixed doubles and juniors in action. There will be no wheelchair event this year, as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held simultaneously. Here are three things to watch out for. Novak's GOAT status sealed The tennis GOAT debate seems to be over: the Serbian superstar sealed his “greatest of all time” status with his Olympic gold medal in singles, a feat he had long – and openly – pursued. Djokovic holds the Open Era record of 24 major singles titles won, and with a winning record over rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Andy Murrayit seems like he can't achieve much in the game anymore. Speaking of Federer, Nadal and Murray – none of them will be in New York. Federer and Murray are now retired and Nadal announced he would skip the Open while he considers his next move. A few months ago, Djokovic reached the Wimbledon final despite a knee injury at Roland Garros, but then turned the tables in a nearly three-hour straight-set match against Alcaraz for gold at the Olympics. He said he felt emotions he had never experienced before when he finally claimed his Olympic gold. The US Open is his first tournament since Paris. Can Coco get her NYC mojo back? The 20-year-old American was on a roll at this point in her career last year, winning titles in Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati on the way to her hometown. But the Florida-born player has struggled in the last two months, going 3-4 in her last seven matches, including a third-round loss to eventual silver medalist Donna Vekic at the Olympic Games. Gauff will try to find her New York mojo again by opening her tournament against the Frenchwoman Varvara Grachevawith a possible third round clash against Elina Svitolina threatening. Zheng, Vekic and Musetti aim for Olympic vault What can an Olympic medal do for a person’s self-confidence? That’s the question for all tennis podiums at the Games, but especially for Chinese star Zheng, who claimed her country’s first-ever singles gold medal. The 21-year-old has a tough test to start: the hard-hitting American Amanda Anisimovawho recently reached the final at the Toronto Masters. Women's silver medallist Vekic will need to find similar form as the 28-year-old Croatian has been on tour for 13 years. Men's Bronze Medalist Lorenzo Musetti Italy is also in the same camp. He opens against enormous serving Reilly Opelka.

