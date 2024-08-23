OHSAA Field Hockey Preview: Cleveland.com Preseason All-Stars, Top Players for 2024 Season





CLEVELAND, Ohio Hockey season has begun, which means some of Northeast Ohio's top players are already beginning their journey to postseason honors. While the ultimate goal is a shot at the state title with their teams, we wanted to highlight some of the players you'll be hearing about this season. These are the 2024 Cleveland.com Preseason All-Stars for field hockey. First team Elena Girault, Shaker Heights, Sr. Girault was a second-team all-league and second-team all-region selection last season. As a defender, she led the Raiders in defensive saves. Thee Jerro, Magnificat, Sr. Jerro earned second team all-league last season, along with second team all-region. She is a Depauw University commit and will start as a goalie for the Blue Streaks this season. Sara Killeen, Hudson, Sr. Killeen returns to the Explorers after being named second team all-region last season. She scored six goals and added six assists in 2023. Charlotte Juan, Shaker Heights, Sr. Juan led the team in points as a forward/midfielder last season, finishing with 20 goals and 12 assists, earning first-team all-league and first-team all-region honors. Eleanor Miller, Shaker Heights, Jr. Miller, a forward, was second on the team in points last season and tied for first in goals scored. She earned second team all-league and second team all-region honors. Lexie St. Pierre, Hudson, Sr. St. Pierre, a center back, was a first-team all-state selection last season, along with academic all-state. She had 42 defensive circle interceptions in 2023. She has committed to Louisville to play lacrosse. Alice Stein, Magnificat, Jr. Stein, one of the fastest players in Northeast Ohio, had eight goals and added a team-high eight assists last season. She earned second-team all-state and first-team all-league in 2023. Mackie Stickler, Hudson, Sr. Stickler was a first-team all-region selection last season after scoring eight goals and adding two assists for the Explorers. She has committed to Ohio State to play lacrosse. Elizabeth Wilson, Shaker Heights, South Africa Wilson, a midfielder, was selected to the region's second team as a freshman last season. Nina Yacovone, Shaker Heights, South. Yacovone, a midfielder, was first-team all-state as a freshman last season. She had eight goals and four assists in 2023. River Zashin, Hawken, Sr. Zashin, a midfielder, was selected for the regional first team last season after scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists. Honorable Mention Katherine Adams, Shaker Heights, Jr. Vivi Baylor, Hudson, So. Elora Beh, Hudson, Jr. Maeve Bower, Hawken, So. Renee Brown, Walsh Jesuit, Jr. Gabbie Censoprano, Hudson, Sr. Izzy Eells, Hudson, Sr. Sloan Fenton, Shaker Heights, South Africa. Zoie Garnett, Shaker Heights, So. Sophia Khoury, Magnificat, Sr. Addie Libbey, Hawken, So. Ella McKinney, Walsh Jesuit, Sr. Anna Morgan, Hathaway Brown, Sr. Olivia Ott, Hudson, Sr. Josephine Rich, Shaker Heights, Sr. Veronica Santelli, Hathaway Brown, Sr. Carlie Sokal, Shaker Heights, South. Charlie Solganik, Hawken, Jr. Sophia Szeremet, Walsh Jesuit, Sr. Olivia Thompson, Magnificat, Jr.

